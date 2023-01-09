KISS’ Paul Stanley Embarks on Fine Art Tour

Paul Stanley is setting aside his guitar and picking up the paint brush.

The KISS frontman is hitting the road in February on a fine art tour. During his trek, he’ll visit Wentworth Gallery locations across the country, presenting works from his Black Series, which features new original paintings, hand-painted guitars, works on metal and more.

The series’ works began with a black canvas that Stanley then added color to. One piece, titled “Guitar Dreams,” shows a black guitar surrounded by multi-colored strokes against a blue and purple background, while “Detroit Rock City” shows Stanley in his signature KISS face makeup, eyes closed as he looks toward the sky with a series of gold stars and green stripes painted around him.

Photo Courtesy of Mad Ink PR

The Black Series was supposed to be on display in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Paul’s artwork really connects with people,” Wentworth Gallery Principal Christian O’Mahony said in a press release. “In particular, his unique use of colors elicits strong emotions. It is extremely rare to sell an entire gallery of art during a show, but Paul does it regularly. He has become an art phenom.”

Stanley will be at Wentworth Gallery in Hollywood, Florida, on February 3, followed by stops in Boca Raton, Florida, on February 4, and Bethesda, Maryland, on February 24. He concludes the run on February 25 in McLean, Virginia. Throughout the art tour, he’ll meet with fans and talk about the works.

Stanley frequently shares photos of his fine art pieces on Instagram. “Be fearless in whatever you do. You should only answer to yourself,” the artist advises in a post about a new piece he created before the new year.

Stanley will hit the road with his KISS bandmates in 2023 for the final dates of their End of the Road World Tour in the United Kingdom in June and July.

Photo by Brian Lowe