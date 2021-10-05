Harry Styles Reveals “Watermelon Sugar” Meaning

“This song is about… well, it doesn’t really matter what it’s about,” Harry Styles slyly said as his band began playing “Watermelon Sugar” in Nashville last Friday night (Oct. 1).

The performance was Styles’ second in Nashville for his ongoing string of shows dubbed “Love On Tour”—and for the sold-out crowd at Bridgestone Arena, getting to finally hear “Watermelon Sugar” live was set to be the peak of the evening. Then, Styles offered something up that no one expected: a definitive explanation behind the tune’s jaunty hook.

“It’s about, um, the sweetness of life,” Styles joked as anticipation built. His band vamped the song’s intro as he walked around the stage, staring out at the massive crowd.

Then, once he felt the excitement had been drummed up adequately, he dropped the truth bomb: “It’s also about the female orgasm,” he said to an explosive, positive response from the crowd. “But that’s totally different, not really relevant,” he jokingly added in the midst of the cheering. “So, that settles that!”

HARRY SAYING WHAT WATERMELON SUGAR IS ABOUT LIKE WE DIDN’T ALREADY KNOW LMAOOOOOOOO I CANNOT BELIEVE HE DID THAT 🍉 pic.twitter.com/eErJc0hncA — Cha♡ 2! (@faithharrylove) October 2, 2021

First released as the second track on Styles’ 2019 record, Fine Line, “Watermelon Sugar” dropped as a single last May and quickly became something akin to a signature song for the former One Direction star. Since its now-iconic music video first dropped, many have speculated whether there’s a double entendre at play… now, Styles has confirmed the rumors.

For many, this only serves to augment an already beloved tune. If the crowd from Nashville is any indication, the reception Styles is about to receive on the remainder of his tour dates is bound to be just a little bit sweeter.

