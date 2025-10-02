Riley Green Didn’t Plan on Ella Langley Being Part of Their Smash-Hit Duet—and Then She Showed up to the Studio in Her Pajamas

Last year, rising country star Ella Langley joined Riley Green for the winsome throwback duet “You Look Like You Love Me.” Thanks in part to an Old West-themed music video and a chemistry so palpable that the two are still fending off dating rumors, the song became a viral hit, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and collecting three trophies at the 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. So when Green needed another female artist for “Don’t Mind If I Do,” a breakup song he wrote from the perspective of both parties, Langley seemed like a natural choice—right? Well, not exactly.

Second Ella Langley-Riley Green Duet Was “Very Accidental”

During a recent interview with U.K. station Absolute Radio Country, Riley Green admitted that Ella Langley was actually Plan B for “Don’t Mind If I Do,” the title track from his third studio album. In fact, he referred to the platinum-certified collab “very accidental.”

“I wrote ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’… as a duet, and I was trying to figure out who I was going to get to sing the female part,” said the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ crooner, 36. “I called a songwriter friend of mine, Jessi Alexander, to come to the studio so I could get a female vocal on it, just because I needed to hear it.”

When Alexander was unavailable, Green reached out to Langley, 26. The “Weren’t For the Wind” singer promptly showed up to the studio in her pajamas.

“That’s what you hear on the record,” the former Jacksonville State University quarterback revealed. “She did that.”

We understand Green wanting to mix it up some after “You Look Like You Love Me.” However, “Don’t Mind If I Do” was undeniably made for Langley.

Hitting the Road Again

Soon, Riley Green will wrap up his Damn Country Music Tour, which featured special guests like Ella Langley, Jamey Johnson, Vincent Mason, and more. But if you didn’t catch the “Worst Way” singer this time around, don’t fret. Last month, Green announced his 2026 headlining Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

Featuring Justin Moore, the Cowboy As It Gets tour kicks off April 16, 2026, in Southaven, Mississippi, wrapping up Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Featured image by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic