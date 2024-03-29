Riley Strain: Criminal Investigation Into 22-Year-Old’s Death Ends, Say Nashville Police

The Nashville Police Department has confirmed that they have ended the active investigation into the death of 22-year-old University of Missouri student Riley Strain. The young man’s body was found by a worker on March 22 in the Cumberland River after an extensive two-week search.

After a preliminary autopsy, the department announced that there were no clear signs of foul play. According to police, his death appears to have been accidental. A toxicology report is still pending. Strain’s family also had an autopsy performed on Strain’s body.

What Happened to Riley Strain?

Riley Strain’s story has been one tragic discovery after another. Weeks ago, Strain was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar (Luke’s 32 Bridge) on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. His friends made contact with him, but he told them he would be walking back on his own to the Temple Hotel where was staying.

Despite the hotel being only a few blocks away, Strain walked in a different direction towards the river. His last known location was near the James Robertson Parkway Bridge around 9:53 pm, discovered via a phone ping. His debit card was found near the area.

The two-week search focused on the river and surrounding areas. Last Friday, a worker on the river discovered the Strain’s body in the shirt he was wearing before he disappeared.

Despite autopsies reporting nothing sinister, Strain’s family still has questions. The family’s friend Chris Dingman spoke on News Nation today about their dissatisfaction with the results of the investigation:

“One thing that threw the family for a loop was the coroner going on record with a news person in Nashville stating about the lack of water in his lungs. It raises more questions. I’m not a crime drama person by no means, but usually water in the lungs means they were alive when they went into the water.”

Strain’s body was also found without his jeans, wallet, and boots, though he was still wearing a watch when the body was found.

It’s unclear if the family’s questions about what occurred before Strain’s death will be answered. R.I.P. Riley.

