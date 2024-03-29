Electic Light Orchestra (ELO) 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Electric Light Orchestra’s five-decade career is coming to an end with the upcoming Over And Out Tour. It’s a sad affair for fans of the multi-genre band, but the tour itself is expected to be an absolutely incredible series of events. The tour will span the US and Canada from August to October, and fans still have a chance to get their hands on tickets before they sell out!

The final ELO 2024 Tour will start on August 24 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. Unless more dates are added, the tour should end on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

The main spot to get tickets to the final farewell ELO 2024 Tour is Ticketmaster. All tickets are available for general sale except for the Denver, Colorado concert, which will be available for general sale later today, March 29.

If you want to get cheaper tickets or tickets to sold-out tour dates, we recommend using Stubhub. Since Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform, you might get lucky and find some seats to the ELO Tour at a lower price than face value. Plus, Stubhub tends to have tickets available for shows that have already sold out. It’s worth a try!

Seats will completely sell out soon for ELO’s final tour. Get your tickets before it’s too late!

August 24 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

September 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

September 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

September 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 30 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

October 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

