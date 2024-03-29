Electic Light Orchestra (ELO) 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Electric Light Orchestra’s five-decade career is coming to an end with the upcoming Over And Out Tour. It’s a sad affair for fans of the multi-genre band, but the tour itself is expected to be an absolutely incredible series of events. The tour will span the US and Canada from August to October, and fans still have a chance to get their hands on tickets before they sell out!
Videos by American Songwriter
The final ELO 2024 Tour will start on August 24 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. Unless more dates are added, the tour should end on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.
The main spot to get tickets to the final farewell ELO 2024 Tour is Ticketmaster. All tickets are available for general sale except for the Denver, Colorado concert, which will be available for general sale later today, March 29.
If you want to get cheaper tickets or tickets to sold-out tour dates, we recommend using Stubhub. Since Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform, you might get lucky and find some seats to the ELO Tour at a lower price than face value. Plus, Stubhub tends to have tickets available for shows that have already sold out. It’s worth a try!
Seats will completely sell out soon for ELO’s final tour. Get your tickets before it’s too late!
ELO 2024 Tour Dates
August 24 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
August 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
September 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
September 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
September 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
September 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 30 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
October 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
October 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.