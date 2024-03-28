Family of Riley Strain Raises Questions About His Last Moments After Autopsy Report

For the past two weeks, Nashville turned into a crime scene after 22-year-old Riley Strain went missing when visiting Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway. While visiting the bar with friends, the staff asked the college student to leave. With the group staying at a nearby hotel, Strain decided to walk back by himself. And sadly, that marked the last time they saw him until authorities discovered his body in the Cumberland River. Although grieving the loss of a son, Strain’s family continues to have questions surrounding his tragic death after a coroner discussed the lack of water in his lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

With the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that an autopsy found no signs of foul play, Strain’s family has more questions. Chris Dingman, a family friend, told News Nation they still have concerns surrounding Strain’s disappearance. “One thing that threw the family for a loop was the coroner going on record with a news person in Nashville stating about the lack of water in his lungs. It raises more questions. I’m not a crime drama person by no means, but usually water in the lungs means they were alive when they went into the water.”

Besides the lack of water in his lungs, Dingman also pointed to how they found Strain’s body. “Unfortunately the only thing found with him as the police stated in the report was the watch and the shirt. Everything else was not with him when he was found.” According to reports, Strain fashioned cowboy boots and jeans when exploring Nashville that evening.

[RELATED: Nashville Mourns the Tragic Death of Riley Strain in a Special Way]

Mother Of Riley Strain Has A Simple Request

With some of his clothes missing, Strain’s family continues to speak with homeless people around the area, hoping to find any information about what may have happened. Digman insisted, “I hope that the ball hasn’t been dropped on this…I think there’s somebody out there that knows what actually happened that night, and we would love for them to come forward. We need some more info.”

As for Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, she asked mothers around the world to hug their children for her. “I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please. Please for me, hug your babies tight tonight.”

(Body of Riley Strain Found, n.d.)