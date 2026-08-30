Rising Country Singer Earns a Standing Ovation in Her Grand Ole Opry Debut With Emotional Dolly Parton Tribute

Belle Frantz’s first-ever performance at the Grand Ole Opry couldn’t have gone much better. The singer made her Opry debut on Aug. 29, the night of the institution’s tribute show for the late Dolly Parton.

Frantz was emotional as she stepped into the circle, and spoke about both the monumental moment and her love for Parton.

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“I’m so excited to be here tonight. I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little girl,” she said. “I don’t even have words for it right now, but I do have words for Miss Dolly Parton.”

“I love her so much, just like you all do. Dolly was a bold person and she was never afraid to talk about her faith and to sing the gospel. She loved the gospel so dearly,” Frantz continued. “She knew she could be two things at once. She was witty and a little naughty and she was faithful. She never shied from it, but she also never made anyone feel like they had to be faithful too.”

In Parton’s honor, Frantz decided to sing “Where No One Stands Alone.” The classic gospel song was written by Mosie Lister. While Parton never recorded the track, she made waves for her performance of it on The Porter Wagner Show.

The Opry audience was likewise impressed by Frantz take on the song, which showed off her powerful vocals and emotional capabilities.

In fact, the sold out crowd was quick to leap to their feet at the conclusion of Frantz performance, marking her first time in the circle with a standing ovation.

Belle Frantz Reacts to Standing Ovation at Dolly Parton Tribute Show

“Thank you so much. I need a second. I was really trying to hold it together for y’all, for Miss Dolly. Thank y’all so much,” she said as she was overcome with emotion. “Truly, this moment and you, I will never forget this for my entire life.”

Frantz apologized to the crowd because she needed a moment to collect herself. She quickly got it together, and once again spoke about Parton.

“Gosh, I just felt her so much in that because she loved the gospel,” Frantz said. “I’m a country artist and I’m making my debut album this year, November 6th. It is so scary to make a debut album in general. It’s even a little bit scarier, for some people, for your debut album to be a gospel album.”

“But I felt bold enough to do that because of Miss Dolly Parton. She was a great example,” she continued. “The day she died, all of us so divided, we came together over one person, which is so just so amazing. She never said the wrong thing ever.”

With that in mind, Frantz said she “felt it was so important for me to make a gospel album.”

“I don’t know about y’all, but I love hymns and I love the Lord. That is such a big part of me and how I was raised. But I also believe that God is way more of a feeling than a building,” she explained. “Dolly believed that same way and that’s why I made this next song. I wrote this next song a lot about her.”

Frantz went on to deliver a powerful performance of “Hymns from a Barstool,” the title track of her forthcoming LP.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images