Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker, Pat Monahan Among Performers Confirmed for Star-Studded 2026 Billy Joel Tribute Concert at Carnegie Hall

The initial lineup of performers has been unveiled for the star-studded Billy Joel benefit tribute concert taking place at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 12, 2026.

So far, 12 artists have been announced for the show, dubbed “The Music of Billy Joel.” They include Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker, Train’s Pat Monahan, Rufus Wainwright, The War and Treaty, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the Piano Man’s oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. The other confirmed performers are Gavin DeGraw, Bettye LaVette, Matt Nathanson, Joy Oladokun, and O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge.

The lineup is expected to eventually feature a total of 20 artists. As previously reported, Joel’s own touring group will serve as the concert’s house band.

The eight-member ensemble features keyboardist/music director David Rosenthal; multi-instrumentalists Mark Rivera, Crystal Taliefero, and Carl Fischer; guitarists Tommy Byrnes and Mike DelGuidice; bassist Andy Cichon; and drummer Chuck Burgi.

The concert saluting Joel will be the 21st annual installment of the “Music Of” tribute show series. The event is organized by New York-based entrepreneur Michael Dorf. The show will take place at Stern Auditorium’s Perelman Stage inside Carnegie Hall.

The annual event showcases songs from the catalog of one legendary music star, band, or songwriter. All net proceeds raised by the concert benefit music-education programs for underserved youth “in New York City and beyond.”

General admission tickets for the concert are now sold out. Some VIP packages are still available at MusicOf.org.

Thomas took to his social media pages to post about his involvement in the tribute concert.

“I cannot wait to honor The Piano Man himself … on March 12, 2026, at Carnegie Hall in New York City!” the singer wrote. “All proceeds will support music and writing education programs for children.”

More About Michael Dorf and the “Music Of” Series

Dorf is a businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist based in New York City. He founded the local club the Knitting Factory and the City Winery chain of restaurants and performance venues.

The “Music Of” benefit concert series was launched in 2004 with a tribute to Joni Mitchell. To date, the events have raised more than $1.8 million for various charities.

Subjects of previous tribute events have included Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Paul Simon, R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, David Bowie, Prince, Van Morrison, Neil Young, and Aretha Franklin.

A Rehearsal Show Also Has Been Scheduled

On March 11, the day before the Carnegie Hall concert, a special rehearsal show will be held at City Winery’s New York City venue. The event will feature performances by as-yet-unannounced artists, including participants in the Carnegie Hall show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at CityWinery.com.

(Photo by Danny Clinch/Courtesy of Michael Dorf Presents)