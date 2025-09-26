Watch Robert Plant & Saving Grace’s New Moby Grape Cover, Coinciding with the Release of Saving Grace’s Debut Album

Robert Plant’s current group, Saving Grace, released its self-titled debut album today (September 26). Coinciding with the record’s arrival, a music video for the band’s cover of the 1969 Moby Grape song “It’s a Beautiful Day Today” premiered at the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman’s official YouTube channel.

The clip begins with footage of ancient cave paintings and drawings. It proceeds to show a montage of film snippets capturing people from around the world involved in various activities. The video includes scenes of people fishing, taking part in religious gatherings, dancing, painting, farming, and driving cattle on horses. Interspersed with those clips are scenes of wild animals, rural landscapes, and archival footage of people at a music festival.

Saving Grace offer up a delicate, serene acoustic take on the Moby Grape country-folk tune. The song was written and sung by the group’s bassist, Bob Mosely, and originally appeared on the Moby Grape ’69 album. On Saving Grace’s version, Plant is accompanied on vocals by the group’s female singer, Suzi Dian.

As previously reported, the Saving Grace album is a 10-track covers collection. It includes renditions of some classic blues and traditional folk tunes, as well as songs by contemporary folk and indie-rock artists. Among the latter are Low, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, and Sarah Siskind.

In addition to Dian, Saving Grace features Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on acoustic guitar, Matt Worley on banjo, and Barney Morse-Brown on cello.

Robert Plant first got together with Saving Grace in 2018, looking to create a unique blend of traditional acoustic influences. Since 2019, the band has played a variety of shows in the U.K. and mainland Europe.

About Saving Grace’s Upcoming Tour Plans

As previously reported, Plant and Saving Grace will soon launch their first-ever North American tour in support of the album. The trek features 15 confirmed dates in the U.S. and Canada. It gets underway October 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and is scheduled out through a November 23 show in Valley Center, California.

Veteran Texas-based singer/songwriter Rosie Flores will serve as Saving Grace’s support act throughput the tour.

The band recently also announced a U.K. trek running from a December 8 show in Portsmouth, England, through a December performance in York, England. In addition, Saving Grace will play at the 2026 Big Ears Festival, taking place March 26-29 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

First up for Plant and Saving Grace will be four intimate album-release shows scheduled for September 28 and September 29 in London. The concerts will be held at the Circuit nightclub and will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on both days.

In addition, Plant will chat about the new album at a Q&A event on September 30 at the EartH Theatre in London.

(Photo by Tom Oldham)