Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Current Band Saving Grave Announce 2026 “Spring Fever” Tour of the US

Robert Plant and his current band, Saving Grave, finished a sold-out debut North American tour in late November. Now, the legendary Led Zeppelin singer and his acoustic group, which also features vocalist Suzy Dian, have announced plans to return to the continent in March and April for a trek dubbed the Spring Fever 2026 tour.

The outing features 16 U.S. concerts, starting on March 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and wrapping up on April 7 in New York City at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The tour also will visit venues in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Among the shows is a previously announced performance at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 28.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale began on Wednesday, December 10, at noon ET. Visit RobertPlant.com for more information.

Plant and Saving Grace also recently announced a run of seven concerts in South America in May 2026. That trek kicks off with a May 10-11 stand on Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is scheduled through a May 24 performance at the C6 Fest in São Paulo, Brazil. All of the other announced dates also will take place in either Argentina or Brazil. Visit RobertPlant.com for information about purchasing tickets to these shows.

Plant and Saving Grace’s Current U.K. Tour

Plant and Saving Grace recently launched a late-2025 a U.K. tour leg on December 8 in Portsmouth, England. The trek continued on December 11 in London, and is mapped out through a December 23 performance in York, England.

About Plant and Saving Grace’s Debut Album

Plant and Saving Grace released their debut album on September 26. Simply titled Saving Grace, the 10-track collection includes covers of some classic blues and traditional folk tunes, as well as songs by contemporary folk and indie-rock artists. Among the latter are Low, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, and Sarah Siskind.

In addition to Dian, Saving Grace features Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on acoustic guitar, Matt Worley on banjo, and Barney Morse-Brown on cello.

Plant first got together with Saving Grace in 2018, looking to create a unique blend of traditional acoustic influences. Before Starting in 2019, the band played a variety of shows in the U.K. and mainland Europe before launching its first North American trek in October.

December 11 – London, U.K. @ Royal Festival Hall

December 14 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Symphony Hall

December 15 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Apollo

December 17 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Royal Concert Hall

December 18 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Usher Hall

December 21 – Middlesbrough, U.K. @ Town Hall

December 22 – Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K. @ O2 City Hall

December 23 – York, U.K. @ York Barbican

March 14, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center

March 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

March 18 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

March 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

March 24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 28 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 29 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

March 31 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium

April 1 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 2 – Newport News, VA @ Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts

April 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

April 6 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 7 – New York, NY @ Cathedral of St. John the Divine

May 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Gran Rex

May 11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Gran Rex

May 14 – Córdoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Musica

May 16 – Rosario, Argentina @ Metropolitano Rosario

May 19 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Auditorio Araujo Vianna

May 21 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio Hall

May 24 – São Paulo, Brazil @ C6Fest, Ibirapuera Park

