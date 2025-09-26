Why Robert Plant “Doesn’t Want to Be a Big Deal Anymore”

In the pantheon of classic rock stars, former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is as close to a deity as one can get. His thunderous vocals and swaggering stage presence helped catapult the British rockers into a stratosphere of fame that few ever reach. Although Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980 following the tragic death of drummer John Bonham, Plant has continued to make music. And the “Whole Lotta Love” crooner, now 77, has never paid much attention to preconceived notions when it comes to new projects. His work has undergone several incarnations, from a bluegrass endeavor with Alison Krauss to his latest venture, Saving Grace (out Friday, Sept. 26.)

Named for the band Plant has toured with since 2019, his first solo album in eight years dabbles in psychedelic rock, gospel blues, and indie music. Musically and spiritually, Saving Grace couldn’t be further from the high-octane bravado of Led Zeppelin. But that’s just fine with Plant, who says he’s frankly had his fill of the international superstar life.

You can get 'Saving Grace' and hear it now at https://t.co/lbu0rJAcue — Robert Plant (@robertplantt36) September 26, 2025

“I can’t say I have the ambition to be a big deal anymore,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said in an interview with The Sun published Friday, Sept. 26. “Because I’ve been in so many big deal situations.”

Robert Plant Opens Up on the Stresses of Being Led Zeppelin Frontman

If you haven’t heard much about Saving Grace, that’s by design. Robert Plant described the project as “a beautiful, no stress, no bludgeoning thing.”

“There were no big announcements when we started,” he said.

Understandably, the “Stairway to Heaven” singer is a bit wary of the spotlight after years of fronting what Rolling Stone once called “unquestionably one of the most enduring bands in rock history.”

“Ego played a part, but it was so momentary,” Plant told the Sun. “Mostly, it was fear of being in that position. If any of us four guys weren’t on it, where would we have been? There was nowhere to hide in those days and we didn’t have a support structure behind us.”

Fortunately, he has managed to free himself from all the baggage of his previous career. “I’m not trying to live up to any other reputation or any other era,” the rocker told Esquire. “I’m just doing this stuff because it’s good.”

