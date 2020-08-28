The Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp’s new season is going all virtual, with a roster of artist and industry executives ready to teach you the ins and outs of the music biz via Zoom.

The featured guest musicians for the 2020 Masterclass online season include Alice Cooper, Joey Kramer (Aerosmith), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Gos), Steve Howe (Yes), Nels Cline (Wilco), Sebastian Bach, music industry leaders Jason Flom, Eddie Trunk, Shep Gordon and songwriting workshops with some of today’s top hitmakers. The sessions will be hosted by Vixen lead guitarist Britt Lightning. Ticket prices vary, starting at $50.

Songwriter Holly Knight, who hosted a weekend session in July, returns for another Masterclass on September 5 and 6. Knight is an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has written classics for Pat Benetar, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Kiss and others. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Master Classes with Steve Stevens, Kip Winger, and Matt Sorum

The interactive Masterclass series allows musicians and music enthusiasts to learn from and speak with artists from the comfort of their own homes. Attendees spend 60-90 minutes with the artists, hear intimate stories, and ask at least one question directly to the artist. Attendance for certain classes is limited to 25 attendees. RRFC Masterclasses are for anyone who loves music and/or songwriting, guitar, bass, drumming, keyboards, recording and producing, from beginners to pros. The artists cover technical tips, personalized career advice, stories from the road, techniques on their specialties and more.

Founded by industry veteran David Fishof in 1997, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has had rock legends Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley, Steven Tyler, Slash, and more teaching and jamming with the campers over four days. In pre-COVID19 times, a live performance was held at a famous venue. RRFC donates portions of its profits to Roger Daltrey’s Teen Cancer America charity, and many artists donate proceeds directly to their favorite charities as well: Humane Society, Maui Food Bank, UnitedOutreach.org, Solid Rock Foundation, and more.