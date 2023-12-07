Garth Brooks Plus One Las Vegas Residency Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Country singer/songwriter Garth Brooks kicked off his Plus One Residency in Las Vegas with great success in 2023, and it looks like fans will be able to still get tickets well into 2024. Supporting acts for the extended residency have not been announced, though Brooks’ wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, has been known to perform with him at various points during the residency.
The Plus One Residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The residency will re-launch on April 18, 2024 and close on December 22. For fans who don’t want to wait, Brooks is still wrapping up the 2023 leg of the residency until December 16, 2023. Brooks will take a break from the residency during August and November.
When the residency extension was announced last month, Brooks mentioned how much of a joy the residency has been for him as well as the team at Caesars Palace. “My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level,” said Brooks, “I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for.”
Presale events have since ended for Plus One, but general sale tickets are still available via Ticketmaster and StubHub. Tickets are selling out very fast, so fans might have better luck finding seats through a secondary ticketing market like StubHub. Luckily, all purchases on StubHub are guaranteed through the platform’s FanProtect Program.
Garth Brooks is one of the most iconic figures in country music today. The singer/songwriter first achieved fame through his multi-platinum albums, particularly No Fences from 1990. Brooks is still known for playing with the boundaries of country music through pop and rock elements, as well as his dynamic stage performances.
Fans of Brooks will be in for a real treat during the Plus One Residency. Each performance is notably quite different from the last, something that one doesn’t usually see in a residency. From multi-instrumentation to surprise bands to spontaneous and interactive performances, this residency has been memorable for both longtime fans of Brooks and casual country music fans.
With tickets selling out fast, now is the perfect time to reserve your seats for Brooks’ Plus One Residency at The Colosseum!
Garth Brooks Plus One Residency 2024 FAQs
How much do Garth Brooks 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?
Tickets will range in price significantly, depending on the platform you purchase them from, the seats you choose, the specific tour date, etc. According to Ticketmaster and Stubhub, it looks like ticket prices will range from around $350 to $800, with room to change.
When do tickets for the Garth Brooks 2024 tour go on sale?
Tickets are currently on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster and StubHub.
Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?
Brooks will release a special commemorative boxed set, complete with a custom book and five discs of his greatest hits live, to attendees of his residency tour. However, it isn’t entirely clear if additional merchandise will be available for sale at The Colosseum during his performances.
Garth Brooks Plus One Las Vegas Residency Tour Dates for 2024
Thursday, April 18
Saturday, April 20
Sunday, April 21
Thursday, April 25
Saturday, April 27
Sunday, April 28
Thursday, May 2
Saturday, May 4
Sunday, May 5
Wednesday, June 26
Friday, June 28
Saturday, June 29
Wednesday, July 3
Friday, July 5
Saturday, July 6
Wednesday, July 10
Friday, July 12
Saturday, July 13
Thursday, September 26
Saturday, September 28
Sunday, September 29
Thursday, October 3
Saturday, October 5
Sunday, October 6
Thursday, October 10
Saturday, October 12
Sunday, October 13
Thursday, December 5
Saturday, December 7
Sunday, December 8
Thursday, December 12
Saturday, December 14
Sunday, December 15
Thursday, December 19
Saturday, December 21
Sunday, December 22
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
