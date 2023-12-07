Garth Brooks Plus One Las Vegas Residency Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Country singer/songwriter Garth Brooks kicked off his Plus One Residency in Las Vegas with great success in 2023, and it looks like fans will be able to still get tickets well into 2024. Supporting acts for the extended residency have not been announced, though Brooks’ wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, has been known to perform with him at various points during the residency.

The Plus One Residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The residency will re-launch on April 18, 2024 and close on December 22. For fans who don’t want to wait, Brooks is still wrapping up the 2023 leg of the residency until December 16, 2023. Brooks will take a break from the residency during August and November.

When the residency extension was announced last month, Brooks mentioned how much of a joy the residency has been for him as well as the team at Caesars Palace. “My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level,” said Brooks, “I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for.”

Presale events have since ended for Plus One, but general sale tickets are still available via Ticketmaster and StubHub. Tickets are selling out very fast, so fans might have better luck finding seats through a secondary ticketing market like StubHub. Luckily, all purchases on StubHub are guaranteed through the platform’s FanProtect Program.

Garth Brooks is one of the most iconic figures in country music today. The singer/songwriter first achieved fame through his multi-platinum albums, particularly No Fences from 1990. Brooks is still known for playing with the boundaries of country music through pop and rock elements, as well as his dynamic stage performances.

Fans of Brooks will be in for a real treat during the Plus One Residency. Each performance is notably quite different from the last, something that one doesn’t usually see in a residency. From multi-instrumentation to surprise bands to spontaneous and interactive performances, this residency has been memorable for both longtime fans of Brooks and casual country music fans.

Garth Brooks Plus One Residency 2024 FAQs

How much do Garth Brooks 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets will range in price significantly, depending on the platform you purchase them from, the seats you choose, the specific tour date, etc. According to Ticketmaster and Stubhub, it looks like ticket prices will range from around $350 to $800, with room to change.

When do tickets for the Garth Brooks 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Brooks will release a special commemorative boxed set, complete with a custom book and five discs of his greatest hits live, to attendees of his residency tour. However, it isn’t entirely clear if additional merchandise will be available for sale at The Colosseum during his performances.

Thursday, April 18

Saturday, April 20

Sunday, April 21

Thursday, April 25

Saturday, April 27

Sunday, April 28

Thursday, May 2

Saturday, May 4

Sunday, May 5

Wednesday, June 26

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Wednesday, July 3

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Thursday, September 26

Saturday, September 28

Sunday, September 29

Thursday, October 3

Saturday, October 5

Sunday, October 6

Thursday, October 10

Saturday, October 12

Sunday, October 13

Thursday, December 5

Saturday, December 7

Sunday, December 8

Thursday, December 12

Saturday, December 14

Sunday, December 15

Thursday, December 19

Saturday, December 21

Sunday, December 22

