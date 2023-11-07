The Eagles Add Second Shows to Four 2024 Tour Stops; Doobie Brothers to Open Band’s Next Two Concerts

The Eagles have added four shows to the 2024 North American leg of their Long Goodbye Tour, second dates in four of the six cities where they announced that new concerts had been scheduled last week.

Videos by American Songwriter

The newly added shows are scheduled for January 20 in Phoenix, Arizona; February 3 in Austin, Texas; March 9 in Chicago; and March 14 in Toronto.

[RELEASED: Tedeschi Trucks Band to Open for Eagles Instead of Steely Dan at Two Atlanta Shows This Week]

Tickets for the Chicago concert are available to the general public now.

Tickets for the Phoenix, Austin, and Toronto dates will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The newly added shows all will take place one day after previously announced concerts that the Eagles added last week in the same cities. The band also announced a January 20 performance in Houston, as well as a March 1-2 stand in Hollywood, Florida.

In other news, Steely Dan’s return as support act for the 2023 leg of the Eagles’ tour has been postponed for two more concerts.

The next two dates on the current U.S. leg of the Eagles’ trek—on November 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and November 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina—will feature The Doobie Brothers as the openers.

According to the Eagles’ tour page, Steely Dan now are scheduled to rejoin the trek for a November 14 concert in Lexington, Kentucky, and the group also is slated to open the final two 2023 shows on the outing—a November 17-18 stand in St. Paul, Minnesota. In addition, Steely Dan is listed as the support act for all of the Eagles’ confirmed 2024 North American tour dates.

Steely Dan initially had been announced as the opening act for the Eagles’ entire Long Goodbye Tour, but because of unspecified health issues that frontman Donald Fagen has been experiencing, the band has missed the last seven shows on the trek, not including the upcoming gigs in North Carolina.

Since Steely Dan’s most recent concert with the Eagles on September 20, Sheryl Crow has filled in at shows on October 5 and 6 in Denver; Steve Miller Band has opened for the Eagles on October 9 and 10 in Indianapolis, October 13 in Detroit, and October 17 in Cleveland; country star and Eagles touring member Vince Gill pulled double duty in opening for the group on October 15 in Pittsburgh; and Tedeschi Trucks Band was the supporting act on November 2 and November 4 in Atlanta.

The Eagles’ Upcoming Long Goodbye Tour Dates (newly added dates in bold):

November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 4 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

November 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

November 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

January 5 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

January 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

January 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

January 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

January 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

January 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

February 2 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

February 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

February 16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 1 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 2 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 13 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 14 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images