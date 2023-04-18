Roger Waters Reveals Upcoming Live Concert Broadcast and Cinema Event

Roger Waters has revealed a live broadcast and cinema event around his upcoming May 25 concert at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Airing via Trafalgar Releasing, the show is one of the stops on Waters’ ongoing This Is Not a Drill Tour and will be available for viewing at more than 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries.

Waters originally launched the This Is Not a Drill Tour in 2019 and then resumed it in July 2022, following more than two years of COVID-related delays. The Pink Floyd co-founder recently announced that he is still planning on going to Frankfurt, Germany, several days after his Czech show for his May 28 concert, despite local authorities canceling his show.

The City of Frankfurt previously canceled Waters’ upcoming show at the Festhalle concert hall and cited Waters as “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites” as the reason for the cancellation. Waters called the accusations “unjustifiable” and began fighting the cancellation with his lawyers.

“Not that it matters much,” said Waters in a statement about his intent to still go to Frankfurt. “We’re coming anyway, because human rights matter. Because free speech matters.”

Waters’ Frankfurt show is part of the European leg of his This Is Not a Drill Tour. He is still scheduled to play five shows in Germany, including dates in Munich, Cologne, and Hamburg, in addition to two nights in Berlin.

In support of Waters, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Eric Clapton, Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and actress Susan Sarandon are among nearly 35,000 others who have signed a change.org petition to have the decision to cancel his concert overruled.

Waters, who released an updated version of Pink Floyd’s The Wall classic “Comfortably Numb” (“Comfortably Numb 2022“) in 2022, recently revealed that he re-recorded Pink Floyd’s 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon for its 50th anniversary with an entirely new concept

“It’s turned out really great, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it,” said Waters of his new Dark Side version. “It’s not a replacement for the original, which, obviously, is irreplaceable, but it is a way for the 79-year-old man to look back across the intervening 50 years into the eyes of the 29-year-old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my father, ‘We did our best, we kept his trust, our dad would have been proud of us.'”

Waters continued, “And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick [Mason] and Rick [Wright] and Dave [Gilmour] and I have every right to be very proud of.”

