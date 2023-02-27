Roger Waters Concert in Germany Allegedly Cancelled Over Antisemitism

The City of Frankfurt, Germany has cancelled Roger Waters’ upcoming show at the Festhalle concert hall in Frankfurt, which was scheduled for May 28. The city council cited Waters as “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites” as the reason for the cancellation.

The announcement by the city council specifically referenced Waters’ previous antisemitic behavior and activity, including his boycott of Israel and his comparisons of Israel to apartheid South Africa. They also cited his self-declared ties with the Islamist militant group Hamas and his use of a pig-shaped balloon showing the Star of David on previous tours.

When news of Frankfurt cancellation broke, the Central Council of Jews in Germany released a statement in praise of the decision and encouraged other venues in Germany, where Waters is scheduled to perform, to follow suit. “Antisemitism in art and culture does not have to be tolerated,” read the statement.

In response to the council decision, Waters retweeted a video by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, who alleged that the artist’s support for Palestine is the real reason his show was cancelled.

Thanks Ramzy! You tell'em my brother.🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🕊️

Love

R. https://t.co/sSXjLhzpax — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 26, 2023

The historical significance of the Festhalle concert hall also played a role in the decision by the city council since the venue was once used for the internment of 3,000 Jewish men who were arrested during Kristallnacht in 1938. On November 9 and 10, 1938, which became known as Kristallnacht (The Night of Broken Glass), Nazis destroyed Jewish-owned businesses, homes, and synagogues.

This cancellation comes a month after Polly Samson, wife of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, called Waters “antisemitic” and a “Putin apologist.” Soon after, Gilmour retweeted her post and stated “Every word demonstrably true.”

In a recent interview, Waters stood by his comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany and accused Israel of committing genocide. He also said it was “really, really sad” that his former bandmates recorded a pro-Ukraine protest song, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” under the Pink Floyd name.

Waters’ Frankfurt show was part of the European leg of his This Is Not a Drill Tour. He is still scheduled to play five shows in Germany, including dates in Munich, Cologne, and Hamburg, in addition to two nights in Berlin.

Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images