Jelly Roll Talks of the “Very, Very Dark Hallway” Between His Ears, Says He Dreads Going to Sleep Every Night

While once finding himself on the wrong side of the law, Jelly Roll now entertains thousands of fans with each performance. Completely taking over country music, the singer wrapped 2023 with the release of his new album Whitsitt Chapel, several CMT Music Awards, and a nomination for a Grammy Award. Although the star never misses a moment to cherish all of his blessings, he recently admitted the “ghosts” of the past continue to haunt him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with The New York Times, Jelly Roll explained why many of his songs deal with sobering subjects. “As jovial as I am in real life, the music is a reflection of a very, very dark hallway between my ears.” He added, “[My mind is] the scariest place on earth for me. I dread going to sleep every night. The ghosts are there.”

[See Jelly Roll In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Although Jelly Roll might still be working through his inner demons, he shared how he hopes to one day write a “wedding song.” Besides knowing the joys music can bring people, he said, “I’m going into my eighth year of marriage and I’ve never been more in love. I just want a wedding song—I’ve had so many funeral songs. I want to showcase that there are highs in life, too, and I want to figure out a way to incorporate them in the music.”

Jelly Roll Brings In New Year With Ryan Seacrest

Already having a fantastic year, Jelly Roll ended 2023 standing inside Times Square in New York for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While performing several songs like “Halfway to Hell” and “Need a Favor,” the singer also cherished the moment alongside his family and host Ryan Seacrest.

[RELATED: Watch Jelly Roll Swoop Ryan Seacrest Off His Feet, Perform Medley of Hits to Cap Off Breakout Year at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’]

While celebrating the special moment, Jelly Roll posted a photo on Instagram, writing, “I got to watch the Ball drop in the middle of Times Square standing next to my Daughter, Wife, Ryan Seacrest and LL Cool J on National Television. Things I never even dreamed could happen. What a beautiful night. Happy New Years Everybody. My prayer is we all act out of more love and compassion this year.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio