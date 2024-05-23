Rolling Stones Announce Final Concert for Hackney Diamonds Tour in 2024

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds Tour has been raging for weeks now, and the rock stars have proved that they still got it. And luckily for fans who may have missed out on tickets, the band has added a brand new final tour date to the North American trek!

The new final date of the Hackney Diamonds Tour will be July 21 in Ridgedale, Missouri. The band will continue touring through May and June as well, and tickets are still available for a few of the dates. We’ll help you get some seats to this potentially final tour from The Rolling Stones.

The next stop on the Rolling Stones 2024 Tour will be today, May 23, in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. The new final date for the tour will be July 21 in Ridgedale, Missouri at Thunder Ridge Nature Reserve.

A brand new show has just been announced for the Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds! It will be the final stop on the North American Tour and will see the Stones playing Thunder Ridge Nature Reserve, Missouri on July 21!



Tickets go on sale May 31 at 10am local, presale details to… pic.twitter.com/vvnSIAyzG3 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 23, 2024

Tickets are still available for most of the remaining Rolling Stones 2024 Tour dates over at Ticketmaster and Stubhub. For the new final date, a presale event will go live on Ticketmaster on May 29 at 10:00 am local. You can get your code and more info about the presale through the Stones’ website.

If you can’t get in on the presale in time, we recommend using Stubhub to find tickets to the final show once general on-sale kicks off on May 31 at 10:00 am local. Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you can get those last-minute seats without worrying about scams or fake tickets.

This is likely going to be your last chance to see The Rolling Stones this year, if not ever. Get your tickets ASAP before they’re gone!

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 30 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

June 3 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

June 7 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 5 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

July 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Reserve

