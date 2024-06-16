Kane Brown’s New Father’s Day Track Leaves Wife in Tears: “Most Beautiful Real Song”

Breaking into the music industry back in 2014, Kane Brown used his time in the spotlight to not only release three studio albums but also build a sizable social media following. Knowing the power behind social media, the country singer continues to showcase his talents. But more importantly, Brown loves nothing more than sharing snippets of his life as both a father and husband. Married to Katelyn Brown, the couple welcomed two daughters with another child on the way. Wanting to celebrate Father’s Day with style, Brown decided to drop a new song titled “Backseat Driver.”

Sharing a picture of his girls on Instagram, Brown decided Father’s Day was the perfect time to show fans what he has been working on. Surrounding parenthood and the memories made along the way, the country star captioned the post, writing, “Anyone with daughters or just kids in general! Hope this song hits hard for you (Backseat Driver) Volume up!!!”

Highlighting the precious moments that come with being a father, Brown’s song features lyrics like, “One day I’ll look back / And I’ll miss when / My whole world wasn’t over that dash / It was back there buckled in / Saying Daddy look, there’s a plane in the sky / Are we there yet? / Did you just see that dog run by? / Do squirrels have houses in the trees? / Why would God put a stinger on a honeybee / It’s crazy all the things she sees on the side of the road out of that window beside her / I wish I could be more like her…”

Katelyn Brown Praises New Song From Kane Brown

While gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comment section with love and praise. “Yes you will miss the little ones. If you blink they will be grown. I miss those little boys when they were little. I think about them a lot. Kane an CJ. I love you both. The girls are growing so much an I miss them a lot.”

Not just fans, but even his wife, Katelyn, shared her thoughts on the new song. “ I have cried to many times listening to this …. I can hear her voice asking all those questions. Most beautiful real song.”

Celebrating the love that comes with being a father, it appears that Brown is channeling his love for his family to help carve his path in country music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image)