The Rolling Stones Round Off 2023 in a “Wonderful Way” With First Official Christmas Number 1 Album

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds returns to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart this week, making it the time first time that the British rock legends have ever scored a Christmas Number 1 album in their homeland. Hackney Diamonds was released on October 20, and debuted at the top of the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart the following week.

“It’s a wonderful way to round off 2023,” the band said in a joint statement to the Official Charts Company. “Thank you to everyone for listening to Hackney Diamonds. Have a very happy Christmas and New Year!”

News of the achievement comes just a few days after a major milestone for guitarist Keith Richards, who celebrated his 80th birthday this past Monday, December 18. Bandmate Mick Jagger turned 80 this past July 26.

U.K. Artist with the Most Christmas Number 1 Albums

The artist with the most all-time U.K. Christmas Number 1 albums is The Stones’ contemporaries, The Beatles. The Fab Four topped the chart during the holiday week an impressive seven times. Their Christmas chart-toppers are With The Beatles (1963), Beatles for Sale (1964), Rubber Soul (1965), Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), The Beatles (aka “The White Album,” 1968), Abbey Road (1969), and the 1 compilation (2000).

Meanwhile, Beatles members John Lennon and Paul McCartney scored Christmas Number 1’s with solo releases—The John Lennon Collection in 1982 and McCartney III in 2020, respectively.

More About Hackney Diamonds

As for The Stones, Hackney Diamonds was the band’s first album of new original songs since 2005. At became the group’s 14th album overall to reach No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart.

As previously reported, the 12-track album features appearances by a variety of guest artists, including McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. Late Stones drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks.

A deluxe version of the record, titled Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition), was released digitally on December 15. It features the original studio effort, plus seven live tracks recorded at The Rolling Stones’ October 19 club show in New York City.

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) also is slated to be released as a two-CD set on January 19, 2024. You can pre-order the physical version now at The Rolling Stones’ official online store.

Rolling Stones Touring Plans

The Stones will head out on a North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds in 2024. The 19-date trek runs from an April 28 show in Houston through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.