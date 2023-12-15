Watch: The Rolling Stones Debut New Live Video Celebrating Deluxe ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Release

The expanded version of The Rolling Stones’ latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds, was released on December 15, via digital formats. In conjunction with the release, The Stones have debuted a new music video of the band performing the tune “Whole Wide World” at the New York City club show celebrating the album’s arrival.

The video features a montage of quick-cut clips capturing the band ripping through the gritty rock song, as frontman Mick Jagger prowls the stage and guitarist Ronnie Wood delivers a pair of blistering solos. During an appearance in October on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wood singled out “Whole Wide World” as one of his favorite new tracks, calling it “a great up-tempo” tune.

Details About Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)

As previously reported, the expanded version of the new album, dubbed Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition), features the original 12-track studio effort, plus recordings of all seven songs The Stones performed at the album-launch event, held at the New York City club Racket on October 19.

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) also is slated to be released as a two-CD set on January 19, 2024. You can pre-order the physical version now at The Rolling Stones’ official online store.

A video clip of The Stones performing their classic song “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” at the club show has been included in a new promo for Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) that’s posted on the band’s social media pages.

The Stones’ set at the invite-only event included the debut live performances of four Hackney Diamonds tunes: “Angry,” “Bite My Head Off,” “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” and the aforementioned “Whole Wide World.” Lady Gaga joined Jagger and the band to perform “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” as she did on the studio version of that song. The show also featured renditions of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and two of The Stones’ other classic hits, “Shattered” and “Tumbling Dice.”

New Tour Info

Meanwhile, a new video promoting The Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour has been posted on the band’s socials. The promo features clips of various Stones-related activities surrounding the release of Hackney Diamonds. They include scenes from the “Angry” video featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, the band’s London Q&A event with Jimmy Fallon announcing the album, Jagger and Keith Richards’ appearances on The Tonight Show, and the concert at Racket.

The Rolling Stones will launch their 2024 North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds on April 28 in Houston. The 19-date trek is mapped out through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) Track List:

CD 1

1. “Angry”

2. “Get Close”

3. “Depending on You”

4. “Bite My Head Off”

5. “Whole Wide World”

6. “Dreamy Skies”

7. “Mess It Up”

8. “Live by the Sword”

9. “Driving Me Too Hard”

10. “Tell Me Straight”

11. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (featuring Lady Gaga)

12. “Rolling Stone Blues”

CD 2: Live at Racket, NYC

1. “Shattered”

2. “Angry”

3. “Whole Wide World”

4. ,“Tumbling Dice”

5. “Bite My Head Off”

6. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

7. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (featuring Lady Gaga)