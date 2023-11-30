Rolling Stones Releasing Expanded ‘Hackney Diamonds’; Debut “Bite My Head Off” Video Featuring Paul McCartney

The Rolling Stones have announced plans to release an expanded version of their latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds, and also have debuted an official lyrics video for their new song “Bite My Head Off” featuring none other than Sir Paul McCartney.

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) will be released on January 19 as a two-CD set, and will feature the album’s original 12 tracks, plus recordings of all seven songs that The Rolling Stones performed at their album-launch event at the New York City club Racket on October 19.

The Stones’ set at the invite-only event included the debut live performances of four Hackney Diamonds tunes—“Angry,” “Whole Wide World,” “Bite My Head Off,” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” with Lady Gaga joining Mick Jagger and the band on the latter song, as she did on the studio version. The show also featured renditions of the British rock legends’ classics “Shattered,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) can be pre-ordered now at The Stones’ official online store.

Meanwhile, footage from The Rolling Stones’ performance of “Bite My Head Off” at Racket is featured in a new lyric video for the song, which you can watch now at the band’s YouTube channel and social media pages. The hard-rocking, punk-influenced track features McCartney on bass, and photos and previously unseen video of the former Beatles star recording the song with The Stones also have been incorporated into the promo clip.

A post on the band’s socials includes a quote from McCartney that reads, “I had a blast playing with the Stones on this session. Rockin!!”

As previously reported, Hackney Diamonds was released on October 20, and it debuted at the top of the U.K. album charts and at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It also has reached No. 1 in 18 other territories, and has sold a total of more than 1 million units worldwide. Hackney Diamonds is The Rolling Stones’ first collection of new songs in 18 years, and in addition to McCartney and Lady Gaga, it features guest appearances by Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

The Rolling Stones also recently announced dates for a 2024 U.S. tour in support of Hackney Diamonds. The trek currently features 19 confirmed dates, spanning from an April 28 show in Houston through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1. You can check out the band’s full tour schedule at RollingStones.com.

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) Track List:

CD 1

“Angry” “Get Close” “Depending on You” “Bite My Head Off” “Whole Wide World” “Dreamy Skies” “Mess It Up” “Live by the Sword” “Driving Me Too Hard” “Tell Me Straight” “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (featuring Lady Gaga) “Rolling Stone Blues”

CD 2: Live at Racket, NYC