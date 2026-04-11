Ronnie Dunn Clarifies Morgan Wallen Lyric Mishap After Ella Langley Discusses Similar Experience

Even the most seasoned performers need to rely on little memory tricks from time to time. Last June, Ella Langley joined Morgan Wallen onstage in Madison, Wisconsin, to perform “What I Want”, his smash duet with Tate McRae. Afraid of forgetting the lyrics, Langley jotted them down on her palm. It wasn’t the last time a guest performer needed a little help memorizing the words to Wallen’s songs, either. Ronnie Dunn famously used a cheat sheet at a July 2025 show in Miami, Florida, when the reigning Entertainer of the Year invited Brooks & Dunn to perform his 2018 hit “Whiskey Glasses”. Although previously addressing the situation, the “Neon Moon” singer, 72, spoke out again in an Instagram comment on Friday (April 10).

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Ronnie Dunn Intended No “Disrespect” Toward Morgan Wallen

“‘Paper Gate’…I couldn’t remember the words to Whiskey Glasses last year so I wrote ‘em on a small card then at the end of the song threw it out to the audience as a souvenir,” Dunn wrote. “Next thing ya know someone is making it look an act of disrespect….not my intent at all. Looking forward to going back out with him starting at ALLEGIANT STADIUM / Vegas May 1.”

Ronnie Dunn expressed these thoughts on a post from the Country Music Tunes Instagram account. The post took a snippet from Ella Langey’s recent appearance on the podcast This Past Weekend With Theo Von, during which the “Choosin’ Texas” singer discussed her time opening for, and performing with, Morgan Wallen.

[RELATED: “Ronnie = Dyslexic”: Ronnie Dunn Speaks Out After Using Lyric Cheat Sheet While Performing With Morgan Wallen]

Ella Langley: “I Just Felt Like I Could Throw Up”

Although a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper herself, Langley admitted she had “never been so nervous” as she was before taking the stage with the “I’m the Problem” singer.

“I messed up the words almost every single time,” she said, adding, “I just felt like I could throw up before I walked out there every time. I just could not remember those words.”

Langley’s slip seems understandable, given the dark, smoke-filled tunnel, 80,000-strong crowd, and “pointy heels” she wore onstage. Additionally, even Wallen forgot his own lyrics during their final performance.

“I just started to laugh so hard, because he was giving me so much s— about messing up the words… So the last night he did, and it was like, he just immediately could never say another thing to me about messing up the words,” she said.

Featured image by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic