Rusty Truck Shares New Single “Find My Way” Featuring Sheryl Crow

Country group Rusty Truck has made some big announcements.

On Monday (January 9), the group shared its new single “Find My Way,” featuring music icon Sheryl Crow. The song will be a part of Rusty Truck’s self-titled album, set to drop on February 24.

In addition, the band announced that it is set to undertake its Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28.

Rusty Truck is fronted by country mainstay Mark Seliger, who is also one of the scene’s preeminent photographers. In fact, Seliger photographed Crow for her 1996 cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The new single marks the next chapter of the duo’s creative relationship. Co-written by Seliger and bandmate Michael Duff and produced by three-time Grammy Award-winner Larry Campbell, the duet talks about a twist of fate.

“What a thrill and honor it was for me to sing and collaborate on my dear friend Mark’s song ‘Find My Way,'” Crow said in a release of the collaboration. “I have known Mark going on 30 years. Not only is he one of the most gifted photographers of our generation but his love and passion for songwriting and performing are proving to be equally as brilliant.”

Added Seliger: “Rarely do I get to work with such a talented artist like Sheryl. Our portraits together started in the ’90s during the ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’ through ‘Be Myself’ and then some. She generously played and sang on ‘Cold Ground’ from Rusty Truck’s 1st record and most recently ‘Find My Way’ and ‘Corner of Life’ on the new album. Her voice is magical and she carves the lonely into lonesome. I can’t remember them now without her.”

In December, the band unveiled “Ain’t Over Me.” The accompanying music video for that song stars actress Katie Holmes. Watch the video below.

Photo by Mark Seliger / Courtesy Shore Fire Media