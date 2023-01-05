Sam Smith Plots 27-Date North American Gloria Tour

Sam Smith has announced a 27-date tour in support of their impending studio album, Gloria, slated for release on Jan. 27.

The tour will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, making stops in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver. It will wrap up on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Deportes in Mexico City. Find the full list of dates below.

Fellow soul singer Jessie Reyez has been tapped as tour support. The “FIGURES” singer will join Smith for all but one date. General on sale for the tour begins on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time.

The Gloria Tour marks Smith’s first since 2019 in support of their sophomore effort, The Thrill of it All. Since then, they have released their third record, Love Goes, and scored the No. 1 single “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras.

They also recently shared a live EP recorded at The Royal Albert Hall. The live record sees Smith strip down six of their most well-known songs: “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “How Do You Sleep,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Dancing With a Stranger” and “Unholy.”

Gloria will feature collaborations with Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. “Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” Smith wrote in a statement about the album. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

Sam Smith 2023 Tour Dates

July 25 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

July 26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 28 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 12 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 15 –Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 31 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

September 7 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 12 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

September 14 – Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

Photo by Michael Bailey Gates / Courtesy Capitol Records