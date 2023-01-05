Sam Smith Plots 27-Date North American Gloria Tour

Sam Smith has announced a 27-date tour in support of their impending studio album, Gloria, slated for release on Jan. 27.
The tour will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, making stops in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver. It will wrap up on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Deportes in Mexico City. Find the full list of dates below.
Fellow soul singer Jessie Reyez has been tapped as tour support. The “FIGURES” singer will join Smith for all but one date. General on sale for the tour begins on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time.
The Gloria Tour marks Smith’s first since 2019 in support of their sophomore effort, The Thrill of it All. Since then, they have released their third record, Love Goes, and scored the No. 1 single “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras.
They also recently shared a live EP recorded at The Royal Albert Hall. The live record sees Smith strip down six of their most well-known songs: “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “How Do You Sleep,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Dancing With a Stranger” and “Unholy.”
Gloria will feature collaborations with Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. “Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” Smith wrote in a statement about the album. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”
Sam Smith 2023 Tour Dates
July 25 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
July 26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 28 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 12 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 15 –Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 31 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
September 7 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 12 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
September 14 – Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
Photo by Michael Bailey Gates / Courtesy Capitol Records