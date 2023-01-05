Scotty McCreery Talks Touring with New Baby: “I’m Going to Be a Road Daddy for a While”

Scotty McCreery recently added a new member to his road crew. However, this roadie will need diaper changes and frequent feedings on the country singer’s upcoming Damn Strait Tour.

McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, in October. In a recent conversation with CMT, the American Idol season 10 winner shared his excitement for bringing his infant son out on the road with him.

“A lot to look forward to going into 2023,” McCreery shared of the new year and coming tour. “[We’re] bringing a baby on the road and getting him used to the lifestyle. Like it or not, [I’m] going to be a road daddy for a while, so hopefully he loves it.”

McCreery’s headlining tour kicks off this month with a January 20 show at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma. The 22-date trek will crisscross the country, seeing the singer make stops in more than a dozen states. His Damn Strait Tour will close in late April with a couple of festival dates on the books for this summer. See a list of tour dates, below.

Jan. 20 – Hinton, OK – Sugar Creek Casino

Jan. 21 – San Antonio, TX – Let’s Rodeo Ball

Jan. 27 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

Jan. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Feb. 2 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Feb. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

Feb. 4 – Greenville, SC – Blind Horse Saloon

Feb. 8 – The Villages, FL – Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9 – Fort Meyers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 10 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 11 – Port St. Lucie, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center

Mar. 10 – Grant, OK – Choctaw Casino

Mar. 11 – Tulsa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Mar. 18 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre

Mar. 19 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Mar. 24 – DuQuoin, IL – Cord McCoy Du Quoin Rodeo

Mar. 25 – Opp, AL – Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

Apr. 21 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort & Casino

Apr. 22 – Henderson, NV – Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

Apr. 27 – Carteret, NJ – The Carteret Performing Arts Center

Apr. 28 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

Apr. 30 – Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland Theatre

