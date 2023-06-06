Sam Smith Provides Health Update after Canceling Shows

Earlier this month, Sam Smith made a tour stop in Manchester, England. The singer didn’t make it very far into the set though, after their vocals started to give out.

Videos by American Songwriter

They took to their Instagram story soon after to explain why the concert had to be cut short. “During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice,” they explained. “I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was wrong.”

The “Unholy” singer was forced to cancel a string of shows while they attempted to heal their voice. Now, they have provided an update as to when they might get back out on the road.

“My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good,” Smith said in an Instagram story (per Music News). “It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, that’s really amazing news.

“I’m still so sorry for everyone who missed out on the show, these things are completely out of my control,” they continued. “I’ll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can… I’ll keep you updated moving forward but thank you again.”

Smith’s current tour is in support of their latest record, Gloria. Smith will appear at several jazz festivals in between solo headlining dates, including the Montreux Jazz Festival, Mad Cool, the Pori Jazz Festival, and more.

The North American leg of the Gloria Tour will kick off on July 25 in Miami, Florida. Other stops along the way include Nashville, Boston, New York, and more. Find Smith’s North American tour dates, HERE.

The U.K. show cancelations came on the heels of a show cancelation in Israel. Smith was slated to appear at Tel Aviv’s Summer In The City festival, but organizers ultimately pulled the “Unholy” singer from the lineup due to “unforeseeable technical and logistical problems.”

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)