Sam Smith’s Concert In Israel Canceled Due To “Unforeseeable Technical and Logistical Problems”

Summer In The City Festival producers in Tel Aviv, Israel, have pulled international pop star Sam Smith from the lineup on May 31, 2023. The “Unholy” singer’s set was canceled due to “unforeseeable technical and logistical problems.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The star-studded affair would have served as their first concert in Israel. The 90-minute set was in support of the musician’s recent album, Gloria. The 13-song collection features chart-topping tracks “Love Me More,” “Lose You,” “Perfect,” featuring Jessie Reyez, and “Gimme.”

The unexpected news follows a petition that encouraged the Grammy Award winner to opt out of the festival due to the region’s political climate. The plea asked Smith to “take a stand” against “Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.”

Palestinians warmly welcome the news that @samsmith will not be performing in apartheid Israel, and avoiding artwashing or pinkwashing Israel’s oppression against Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/TcBEpzlCpc — PACBI (@PACBI) May 5, 2023

The movement was created by Adalah Justice Project, a Palestinian advocacy organization. To date, over 11,000 individuals signed the document on Change.org to support.

“As an inspiration for queer liberation everywhere, we know this isn’t in line with your values. The Palestinian people have been subjected to decades of military occupation, displacement, and discrimination at the hands of the Israeli government,” said the petition. “ The ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine, including the blockade of Gaza and the unequal laws for Palestinian citizens of Israel, has resulted in the denial of basic freedoms for millions of people.”

According to the petition, notable artists Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Lauryn Hill, and Big Thief have decided to participate in the project and “call for a cultural boycott of Israel.” The organization asks for Smith to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ Palestinians and fight for human rights.

“Sam Smith canceling their Tel Aviv show is a step in the right direction, but there is still time for Sam Smith to publicly take a stance for Palestinian human rights,” said Sandra Tamari, Executive Director of Adalah Justice Project in a statement. “Every voice matters in the fight for justice.”

Protesters recently appeared at Smith’s concert in London to demand the singer-songwriter take action. Smith is currently on a world tour, which is slated to wrap in early November in Sydney, Australia. The vocalist has yet to speak out about the Israel concert and the petition.

Yesterday, queer campaigners were outside @SamSmith's London gig, speaking to fans and calling on the artist to listen to Palestinians and cancel their gig in apartheid Israel. #SamDontGo (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SmWWD9WdhI — PSC (@PSCupdates) April 19, 2023

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio