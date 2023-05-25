Sam Smith Stops Concert Due to Vocal Issues: “I Could Feel Something Was Wrong”

Sam Smith recently made a tour stop in Manchester, England. Prior to taking the stage, they posted to Twitter to tease a special surprise for the crowd: “Manchester. We’ve got a surprise for you this evening – ‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song…”

Sadly, the crowd never figured out what that surprise was after they canceled the show about four songs into the set.

Smith took to their Instagram story to explain the cancelation, “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end,” they continued. “During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was wrong.”

They went on to say that when they came off stage, they tried everything to get their voice “back in gear” but, nothing worked.

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all,” they added. “I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

Sam Smith’s explanation for todays recent cancelled show for Manchester #GloriaTheTour pic.twitter.com/5jeNF3Hi81 — SmithCharts (@SmithCharts) May 24, 2023

The cancelation in Manchester comes on the heels of a canceled show in Israel. Smith was slated to appear at Tel Aviv’s Summer In The City festival, but organizers ultimately pulled the “Unholy” singer from the lineup due to “unforeseeable technical and logistical problems.”

The Gloria Tour will pick back up on May 25 in Glasgow. The U.K. leg will be followed by a stint in Europe. Smith will then make their way to the U.S. in July for a sprawling North American leg. Check out the full dates, HERE.

