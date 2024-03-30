New Country and Americana Albums for March 29, 2024: New Music from Beyoncé, HARDY, and More

We’ve made it to the end of another long workweek and we have a whole stack of new country, Americana, bluegrass, and folk albums just waiting to be cranked up. For those who celebrate, we’re heading into Easter weekend with a massive catalog of new music. So, no matter what those weekend plans look like, the soundtrack to them is below.

This week brought some high-profile releases. HARDY’s long-awaited Joe Diffie tribute project is here. Additionally, Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter, the new country album that everyone is talking about. Both of those are both rock-solid releases However, there is plenty more new music out there to listen to this weekend.

Standout Releases

It’s become cliché to say that an artist or band “never misses.” However, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers are a band that fits that description. The band continues to get better with each new release and Revelations is no exception. The band creates a blend of country, rock, and punk sensibilities to create something new, fresh, and refreshing.

The instrumentation and arrangements on the album are top-notch. However, the songwriting will keep listeners coming back for more. This is one you don’t want to miss.

Sarah King released her debut full-length album When It All Goes Down today and it should not be ignored. King’s sound is an airtight but organic fusion of rock and blues with a splash of country. It’s hard to say if her songwriting or voice is more impressive. In the end, it may be a tie. In short, King’s debut outing is more than enough to put her on the map. The opening track, “Lord Take My Soul” will hook many listeners immediately.

New Country and Americana Albums for March 29, 2024

Revelations—Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

Old School—Kimmi Bitter

Sweethearts Only—Sentimental Family Band

Mind, Man, Medicine—The Secret Sisters

The One and Only Scott H. Biram—Scott H. Biram

The Liberated Woman’s Songbook—Dawn Landes

When It All Goes Down—Sarah King

Rio Bravo—Scott Ballew

Grackles—Grackles

Colors—Carley Arrowood

Tastes Like Sin—Josh Langston

The Great Escape—Emily Triggs

Pictures in the Dark—Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir

Darkness Is a Bright Sound—Jeremy Ferrara

Everett—The Coal Men

Livin’ My Best Life—Dylan Scott

Complicated—Josh Ross

Evolution—Sheryl Crow

HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE—Various Artists (HARDY)

Cowboy Carter—Beyoncé

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy