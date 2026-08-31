Scotty McCreery Reveals Why Security Once Stopped Him From Leaving the ‘American Idol’ Set

Scotty McCreery attempt to take a break during his American Idol stint was unsuccessful. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the show’s season 10 winner recalled his failed attempt to leave the set during his day off.

“It was a seven day a week job,” McCreery said of his time on Idol. “As soon as you wake up until you go to bed, like, there were no weekends.”

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In fact, McCreery noted that he had only one day off the entire time he was on the show. He’d hoped to use his free time to attend a baseball game, but his plan was thwarted.



“I was going to go to a baseball game, then they found out I was going to leave the premises and they wouldn’t [let me],” McCreery recalled. “… They had security outside. They wouldn’t let me leave.”



Despite the grueling Idol schedule, McCreery said he’s “so thankful for” his time on the show.

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It’s been 15 years since McCreery’s American Idol win. In that time, he’s released several albums and toured extensively. He doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.

“I don’t ponder retirement,” McCreery told the outlet. “I do ponder doing less shows on the road. I think that’ll happen pretty soon.”



That’s the case because of McCreery’s growing family. He and his wife, Gabi, share two young sons.

“The boys are growing up,” he explained. “Avery’s… gonna start doing little league, and he’s gonna start having events at school. I’m not always gonna want to be gone.”

For McCreery, it’s all about finding a balance between his career and his family.



“I love what I do, I love the band, I love touring, I love seeing the fans, I love the music,” he said. “Retirement, that word never crosses my mind, but slowing down a little bit does.”

McCreery’s interview came shortly after the release of his latest album, Fifteen.

“These first 15 years have given me more than I ever could’ve imagined,” McCreery wrote on Instagram of the retrospective LP. “Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or found the music somewhere along the way, thank you for being part of this journey with me.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images