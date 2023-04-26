Security Company Sets the Record Straight about “False Claims” Regarding Morgan Wallen Concert

The security company hired for Morgan Wallen’s concert at Ole Miss on Sunday (April 23) is setting the record straight.

The platinum-selling singer was forced to cancel his concert at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi on Sunday evening at the last minute. Wallen was unable to take the spotlight due to health concerns surrounding his voice, yet rumors had surfaced that the hitmaker was “too drunk” to perform.

Who started the speculations? A security guard working the event.

Following the show that devastated a handful of fans, a video went viral on TikTok of a guard on site notifying concert-goers that Wallen “couldn’t walk.” Later in the clip, the guard mentioned receiving the information from the “head of security.” He claims that an “ambulance” took Wallen out of the venue.

The clip raked in 177.8K likes and 3.6M views, despite Wallen’s official notice clarifying why he had to back out. After opening acts HARDY, ERNEST, and Nate Smith took the stage, Wallen issued an apology.

“After last night’s show, I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” wrote Wallen. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage, and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot, and I’m unable to sing.”

After the video circulated, Best Crowd Management addressed the issue – declaring that the employee “made false” claims.

“A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert, and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details,” said the statement.

Big Loud’s CEO, Seth England, quickly thanked the organization for taking accountability for their employees’ actions. The country sensation is signed to Big Loud Records.

“Thank you, @bestcrowdmanagement, for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true,” he noted. “Every detail was false. Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction.”

Since the cancelation, the hitmaker has postponed three upcoming stops in Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28), and Nebraska (April 29). The new dates are scheduled for June 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 8 in Moline, Illinois, and September 9 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows,” wrote Wallen on Monday (April 24) night. “So, it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

The vocalist confirmed that “all original tickets” would be honored on the rescheduled dates.

