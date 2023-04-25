Morgan Wallen Postpones Three More Shows, Put on Vocal Rest 

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adhering to his doctor’s orders.

Videos by American Songwriter

After canceling his set at the University of Mississippi Rebels’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium Sunday night (April 23), a medical professional placed the singer/songwriter on vocal rest.

The hitmaker turned to social media on Monday night (April 24) to break the news and to postpone three upcoming stops in Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28), and Nebraska (April 29). Wallen apologized for the last-minute change.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys,” he shared on his Instagram story. “But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

He continued to express his gratitude towards fans who have shown their endless support at previous shows.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows,” Wallen declared. “So, it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

The new dates are scheduled for June 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 8 in Moline, Illinois, and September 9 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He assured fans that “all original tickets” would be honored on the rescheduled dates. The ACM Album of the Year winner advised ticket-holders to contact their point of purchase for any questions or concerns.

Wallen left concert-goers disappointed at his recent show in Mississippi when he never appeared on stage. Fans in attendance saw opening acts HARDY, ERNEST, and Nate Smith. Wallen issued a statement and a health update on social media after the performances.

“After last night’s show, I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” said Wallen. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)