Morgan Wallen Cancels Six Weeks of Tour Dates Due to Strict Vocal Rest

Morgan Wallen has been forced to pump the brakes on his One Thing At A Time Tour. The “Last Night” artist turned to social media Tuesday (May 9) afternoon to cancel six weeks of his critically acclaimed world tour and festival appearances.

The devastating news comes shortly after the hitmaker fell ill, leaving him to pull out of his set at the University of Mississippi Rebels’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium in late April. The following day, Morgan was placed on vocal rest and had to postpone three more shows. He recently (May 5) returned to the stage in West Palm Beach, but confirmed that his voice wasn’t completely healed.

In a selfie-style video, the platinum-selling artist declared that he received questionable results from the Vanderbilt Voice Center.

“What’s going on y’all? I’m just going to get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctor’s at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking ten days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible,” Morgan explained. “So, I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

He continued to clarify how his recent diagnosis would impact his adoring fan base and his plans for a speedy recovery.

“Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks,” the singer pointed out. “So, that’s what I’m going to do. They want me to not talk at all, but they said it’s okay if I need to for something like this.”

Wallen declared that he also injured his latissimus dorsi, located in his upper back while performing in Australia. While prioritizing his health, Wallen plans on working closely with his team to reschedule the dates.

“I also tore my lat while we were in Australia. I’ve been trying to work through that quietly, but this of is going to help me get that back right as well,” he said. “We’re working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame. We’ve almost got that done, but some of them are pending. So, I will keep you updated. I won’t be able to make these festivals that I have during this time frame, but we are going to make those right next year.”

Once the new calendar is solidified, he plans on sharing immediately. All dates through June 20, 2023, have been canceled. Wallen will also not perform at the 2023 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11—where he is nominated for Entertainer of The Year.

