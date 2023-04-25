Update: Lawsuit Filed by Fan Against Morgan Wallen Over Cancelled Concert Dropped

UDATED: 1:30 PM April 25, 2023

The lawsuit filed against Morgan Wallen by Brandi Burcham on Monday (April 24) has been dropped, and a new one is reportedly set to be filed soon.

Burcham filed the lawsuit a day after the last-minute cancellation of Wallen’s concert at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday (April 23). The singer and songwriter was forced to cancel the show, part of his One Thing at a Time Tour, following doctor’s orders to rest his vocals.

Burcham, who had tickets to see Morgan Wallen Sunday night, initially alleged breach of contract and negligence by Wallen for not cancelling the concert in advance and filed the lawsuit “on behalf of all affected patrons who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform,” according to the lawsuit, and was also seeking compensatory damages.

Wallen, who has since apologized for the last-minute cancellations on his social media pages, was also forced to cancel three shows in Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28), and Nebraska (April 29).

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys,” shared Wallen on his Instagram Stories following the cancellations. “But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

It is unclear if Wallen’s next set of shows in Florida, kicking off on May 4, will be cancelled as he continues to recover.

Original Story posted April 25, 2023

A fan in Prentiss County, Mississippi filed a lawsuit against Morgan Wallen after the last-minute cancellation of his concert at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Sunday (April 23).

Brandi Burcham, who had tickets to see Morgan Wallen Sunday night, filed the lawsuit “on behalf of all affected patrons who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform,” according to the lawsuit, and is also seeking compensatory damages.

The cancelled show on Sunday was the second of two scheduled performances by Wallen at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and only the fifth date on his sold-out One Night at a Time Tour.

After Wallen cancelled his set at the stadium, a doctor placed the singer and songwriter on vocal rest, which forced the country artist to cancel an additional three shows in Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28), and Nebraska (April 29).

The singer immediately apologized for the last-minute cancellations on his social media pages.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys,” shared Wallen on his Instagram Stories. “But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

He continued, “I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows. So, it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100 percent. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100 percent mark.”

On Sunday, Wallen’s cancellation came after opening acts Ernest and Hardy performed when a message flashed on the screen on stage to fans, reading: “Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Wallen initially explained the cancellation on his Instagram Stories. “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” wrote Wallen. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Wallen’s One Thing at a Time Tour is in support of his most recent 36-track album of the same name, released on March 3. One Thing At A Time has remained at the top of the Billboard 200 since its release and recently ended Metallica’s 32-year streak with an album debuting at the top of the chart.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic