Morgan Wallen Issues Health Update Before Weekend Shows: “I’m Doing A Lot Better”

Morgan Wallen has returned to the spotlight after being forced to cancel recent shows due to vocal problems.

The “Last Night” singer turned to social media Thursday (May 4) evening to give fans a health update. In late April, Wallen abruptly canceled his set at the University of Mississippi Rebels’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium and was placed on vocal rest by medical professionals the following day.

Ahead of his show in Sunny Jacksonville, Florida, the hitmaker jumped on his Instagram story to assure ticket-holders he would be playing. However, Wallen warned them that he’s not entirely recovered.

“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville. We are going to play a show tonight—and all weekend,” confirmed Wallen. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100%, but I’m doing a lot better.”

The artist continued apologizing for his recent cancellation, which left many of his listeners disappointed and concerned.

“And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go, and I just wasn’t,” he confessed. “We’re working on a rescheduled date – we are close to having a rescheduled date. I just don’t have the exact one yet. So, as soon as I do, I’ll let you know.”

He expressed his appreciation for his devoted listeners and excitement to return to the stage.

“I appreciate you all, and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight,” he added with a beaming smile. “Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you – see you soon.”

The cancellation was part of his One Night At A Time Tour, which supports his whopping 36-track album, One Thing At A Time. Following his opening acts HARDY, ERNEST, and Nate Smith performed in Oxford, the singer issued a statement in the stadium and on Instagram.

“After last night’s show, I started losing my voice. So, I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctors, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” he explained. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

While recovering, Wallen postponed three additional shows – Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28), and Nebraska (April 29). The new dates are scheduled for June 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 8 in Moline, Illinois, and September 9 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The hitmaker will appear next in West Palm Beach on May 5.

