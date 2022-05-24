See Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah Wilcox Perform a Revealing Rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep”

Kids these days…

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Wilcox performed a, well, revealing rendition of Radiohead’s famous song “Creep” recently for their fans via the duo’s popular “Sunday Lunch” performance series.

In the performance, Fripp wore a red vest, tie, and white button-down shirt while Wilcox stole the show wearing nothing but plastic wrap and photos of Fripp that were strategically placed on her chest.

In the background, viewers could see a “Fripp’s a Creep” sign on the kitchen cabinets behind the two but likely many weren’t spending too much time on the background as the foreground was more interesting. Wilcox leaves little to the imagination as she sings the song.

The duo have been presenting cover videos similar to these every Sunday throughout the pandemic. Fripp and Wilcox went viral earlier in January 2021 with an eye-popping rendition of Metallica’s hit song “Enter Sandman,” during which Wilcox performed on an exercise bike.

Other offerings from the married couple include Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” Heart’s “Barracuda,” The Prodigy’s “Firestarter,” The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” and more. Each video features Wilcox sporting various alluring outfits.

The duo also covered The Black Keys’ hit “Lonely Boy” and two songs in support of Ukraine: Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” and Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality.”

Check out the married couple’s rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep” here below.

No word yet as to whether Thom Yorke approves.

Photo via YouTube