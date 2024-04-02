Former King Crimson Members Form Beat, Announce 2024 Tour

Prog-rock band King Crimson may have disbanded decades ago, but that hasn’t stopped a few former members from forming their own supergroup. Adrian Belew (former King Crimson guitarist and vocalist) and Tony Levin (former King Crimson bassist) have formed a new group called Beat with Tool drummer Danny Carey and famed guitarist Steve Vai. The band’s namesake comes from King Crimson’s 1982 album Beat. And yes, if you’re wondering, KC frontman Robert Fripp has given his full endorsement for the project.
Less than a month after forming, the band has just announced a North American tour that’s set to kick off in September. The supergroup will perform across the US and Canada well into November. No supporting acts have been announced.
The Beat 2024 Tour will start on September 12 in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic. The tour will end on November 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.
The main ticketing platform for the Beat 2024 Tour is going to be Ticketmaster, and there are a ton of different presale events going on right now. If you want in on the artist presale specifically, use the code “BEATTOUR”.
General on-sale kicks off on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If the presale event sells out your tour date of choice, give Stubhub a try. It’s a great platform for finding after-sale tickets, and your purchase will be guaranteed by the FanProtect Program. No scams here!
Get your tickets now before they sell out!
Beat 2024 Tour Dates
September 12 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
September 13 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway
September 15 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
September 17 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts
September 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
September 20 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre
September 21 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Centre
September 22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
September 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
September 26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
September 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
September 28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 29 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
October 1 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater
October 2 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall
October 4 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre
October 5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 6 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
October 8 – Richmond, VA – Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center
October 9 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center
October 11 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre
October 12 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
October 14 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohen Auditorium
October 15 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick
October 17 – Montreal, QC – Maisonneuve Theatre
October 18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
October 19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
October 21 – Albany, NY – The Egg
October 22 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
October 23 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center
October 25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
October 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
October 27 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
October 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
October 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
November 1 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
November 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre
November 3 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
November 4 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
November 6 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
November 8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Photo courtesy of Beat on Facebook
