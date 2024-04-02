Former King Crimson Members Form Beat, Announce 2024 Tour

Prog-rock band King Crimson may have disbanded decades ago, but that hasn’t stopped a few former members from forming their own supergroup. Adrian Belew (former King Crimson guitarist and vocalist) and Tony Levin (former King Crimson bassist) have formed a new group called Beat with Tool drummer Danny Carey and famed guitarist Steve Vai. The band’s namesake comes from King Crimson’s 1982 album Beat. And yes, if you’re wondering, KC frontman Robert Fripp has given his full endorsement for the project.

Less than a month after forming, the band has just announced a North American tour that’s set to kick off in September. The supergroup will perform across the US and Canada well into November. No supporting acts have been announced.

The Beat 2024 Tour will start on September 12 in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic. The tour will end on November 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

The main ticketing platform for the Beat 2024 Tour is going to be Ticketmaster, and there are a ton of different presale events going on right now. If you want in on the artist presale specifically, use the code “BEATTOUR”.

General on-sale kicks off on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If the presale event sells out your tour date of choice, give Stubhub a try. It’s a great platform for finding after-sale tickets, and your purchase will be guaranteed by the FanProtect Program. No scams here!

Get your tickets now before they sell out!

September 12 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

September 13 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway

September 15 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

September 17 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

September 20 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

September 21 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Centre

September 22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

September 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

September 26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

September 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 29 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

October 1 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

October 2 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall

October 4 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

October 5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 6 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

October 8 – Richmond, VA – Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center

October 9 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

October 11 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre

October 12 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

October 14 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohen Auditorium

October 15 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick

October 17 – Montreal, QC – Maisonneuve Theatre

October 18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

October 19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

October 21 – Albany, NY – The Egg

October 22 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

October 23 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

October 25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

October 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

October 27 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

November 1 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

November 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

November 3 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

November 4 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

November 6 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

November 8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Photo courtesy of Beat on Facebook

