Daryl Hall Launches a New Season of ‘Live from Daryl’s House’ This Week with Guest Glen Tilbrook of Squeeze

After a hiatus of several years, Hall and Oates singer Daryl Hall’s popular music-performance series Live from Daryl’s House is returning with six new episodes that will be viewable on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s official YouTube channel.

Videos by American Songwriter

Variety reports that the season will kick off on Wednesday, November 1, with an episode featuring Squeeze’s Glen Tilbrook.

[RELATED: Daryl Hall Extends 2022 Tour]

New episodes will then premiere weekly each following Wednesday for the next five weeks, with Hall joined by Charlie Starr, frontman of the Southern rock group Blackberry Smoke, on November 8; King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp—who produced Hall’s 1980 debut solo album, Sacred Songs—on November 15; singer/songwriters Andy Grammer and Lisa Loeb on November 22 and November 29, respectively; and 1980’s U.K. synthpop star Howard Jones on December 6.

In a YouTube preview video, Hall shares his excitement about the season of the show.

“So it begins again … I can’t believe it’s been four years since we’ve done this. Time flies but yet it doesn’t,” he says in the clip. “I’m very, very happy to be doing this again, and I’m very excited about the lineup that we have. In this season, we’re going to start with my friend Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze, an amazing songwriter. Stay tuned, get into it. I can’t wait to start.”

According to YouTube, the Tilbrook episode will feature performances of Squeeze’s “Black Coffee in Bed,” “Hourglass,” “Pulling Mussels (from the Shell),” and “Tempted,” and of the Hall & Oates tunes “Romeo Is Bleeding” and “Throw the Roses Away.”

Live from Daryl’s House, which premiered online in 2007, features Hall collaborating with various musical guests, usually teaming up on versions of each other’s songs. In addition to being available on the web, the series also has been syndicated and has aired on a number of cable and streaming channels over the years.

In 2010, the show won a Webby Award in the Best Variety Show category.

Meanwhile, Hall is currently winding down the latest U.S. leg of his tour in support of his 2022 solo compilation, BeforeAfter, featuring Todd Rundgren as the opening act.

Four dates are left on the trek, scheduled for November 2, in Paso Robles, California; November 4 in Reno, Nevada; November 6 in Los Angeles; and November 8 in Las Vegas. The tour will be heading to Japan and the Philippines at the end of November. Visit DarylHall.com for the full list of dates. Tickets can be found on StubHub.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.