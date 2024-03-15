Listen to Todd Rundgren Sing on a New Cover of the King Crimson Classic “21st Century Schizoid Man”

Todd Rundgren has lent his vocal talents to a new version of King Crimson’s classic 1969 prog-rock tune “21st Century Schizoid Man,” that’s available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

Also featured on the track are Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, longtime King Crimson sax and flute player Mel Collins, ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, and Crazy World of Arthur Brown frontman Arthur Brown. Altered with some abrasive digital distortion, Rundgren’s vocals are delivered with bombastic enthusiasm.

The song will appear on a star-studded album paying tribute to King Crimson’s 1969 debut record, In the Court of the Crimson King, which will be released on April 19. Titled Reimagining The Court of the Crimson King, the new collection features updated renditions of the original album’s seven tracks.

Other artists who are featured on the tribute album include current King Crimson singer/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk, ex-Rainbow/Deep Purple singer Joe Lynn Turner, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, original Public Image Ltd. bassist Jah Wobble, longtime Genesis touring drummer Chester Thompson, former Gong guitarist Steve Hillage, and late Hawkwind co-founder Nik Turner.

Sharing his appreciation of King Crimson, Paice said, “I had the great privilege of seeing Crimson live in London just after the first album was released, a really inventive, wonderful band. We in Deep Purple thought they were really great!”

Buying the Tribute Album

Reimagining The Court of the Crimson King can be pre-ordered now. It will be available on CD, digitally, and as an LP pressed on violet vinyl. The CD version will feature two bonus alternate versions of “21st Century Schizoid Man.”

About In the Court of the Crimson King

In the Court of the Crimson King peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. albums chart and No. 28 on the Billboard 200. King Crimson’s original lineup featured guitarist Robert Fripp, singer/bassist Greg Lake, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, and drummer Michael Giles. Lake would go on to co-found Emerson, Lake & Palmer, while McDonald later became an original member of Foreigner.

Rundgren’s 2024 Touring Plans

Rundgren has lined an expansive 2024 U.S. trek that’s dubbed the Me/We Tour. The 42-date road trip will kick off with an April 17 show in Minneapolis and is plotted out through a July 6 concert in Laughlin, Nevada.

According to Todd-Rundgren.com, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be accompanied by a full band that features his longtime bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Prairie Prince. The group is rounded out by sax player Bobby Strickland, keyboardist Gil Assayas, and guitarist Bruce McDaniel.

Rundgren also will perform on September 28 at the star-packed Evolution Festival in St. Louis.

Tickets for Rundgren’s concerts are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Reimagining The Court of the Crimson King Track List:

“21st Century Schizoid Man” – featuring Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown, Mel Collins, Chris Poland, and Ian Paice “I Talk to the Wind” – featuring Mel Collins, Django Jakszyk, and Jakko Jakszyk “Epitaph” – featuring Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, Nik Turner, Adam Hamilton, and Danny Faulkner “Moonchild” – featuring Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman, Jah Wobble, and Chester Thompson “The Court of the Crimson King – featuring James LaBrie, Carmine Appice, and Steve Hillage

Bonus Tracks (CD Only)