Lana Del Rey Fans Collapse at Mexico City Concert Due to “Domino Effect”

In video footage shared by Pop Base, Lana Del Ray fans can be seen falling like dominoes while enjoying a concert in Mexico. The concert was part of Del Ray’s current world tour, which promotes her eighth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The concert in question took place at Foro Sol in Mexico City. The video was posted on August 17 and has currently garnered close to 13 million views. “Several fans at Lana Del Rey’s show in Mexico got knocked over due to a ‘domino effect’ wave in the audience,” the caption reads. It is not clear how many concertgoers ended up with injuries due to the incident.

In the seven-second video, the audience can be seen enjoying Del Rey’s concert, with many of them filming on their phones. Soon, people standing towards the front of the stage can be seen falling down abruptly. Then, a domino effect begins, with many people falling down, including the person behind the camera, it seems.

“It’s called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another, increases significantly,” crowd science expert G. Keith Still told The Messenger. “I think the phrase ‘domino effect’ is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you’re turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You’re changing the force. So it’s very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one.

“In general, any penned area, if you don’t regulate the crowd flow in, it can become too packed and you’ve got this risk of shockwaves, progressive crowd collapse. Quite a lot of times it can happen and there’s no serious injury and it doesn’t go reported,” Still continued. “But in this instance, the media caught it from multiple angles and it looks horrible… And it can be quite fatal unless people can pick themselves up, and you get people caught at the front of that, like the Itaewon disaster.”

