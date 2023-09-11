Selena Gomez and Rema’s “Calm Down” Reaches 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Selena Gomez is celebrating as her collaboration “Calm Down” with Rema hit 1 billion Spotify streams.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Stories and X on September 10 to share the major accomplishment, writing “I’m so grateful. Love you @heisrema.”

This milestone is extremely significant for Rema, as it’s the first time an African artist-led track has reached this number, per a press released as reported by Billboard. “It’s a blessing. It’s not just a big win for me, my team and family, it’s also a big one for the culture. I feel really happy and I’m really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible.”

Rema, who is from Nigeria, dropped the original version of “Calm Down” in February 2022 as a single from his debut solo LP, Rave and Roses. The remix released last August and the accompanying music video premiered in September.

Another artist to reach the 1 billion club on Spotify recently was Taylor Swift with her hit “Cruel Summer.”

Gomez recently dropped her newest single “Single Soon” and revealed in an interview with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham why she waited so long to release it.

She said that it can be interpreted in a number of different ways but was written about six years ago in a period where she wasn’t single.

“I think for me, I did the songs six years ago and we brought it back, and we reproduced it and it sounds amazing and I’m so proud of it. It is that era in my life,” Gomez said. “I didn’t release it back then because I wasn’t in that place. Genuinely I feel so happy, and I haven’t been in a relationship in five years and I’m happy as can be, and feel like I’m finally in a place where like whatever comes my way it’ll just add to my life, it won’t take anything away.”

