Selena Gomez Confirms New Music in the Works: “I’m Ready to Have Some Fun”

As if singer-actress-entrepreneur-activist-philanthropist Selena Gomez didn’t have enough going on, she’s added new music to her to-do list.

On Monday night (Dec. 5), the “Hands To Myself” artist sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss her latest projects when she let slip the news of new music. “That’s accurate,” she told the host when asked if more music was on its way. “Finally.”

Few details were given, but she confirmed she’s currently recording in New York City and explained, “I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs because I’m good at that. But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”

Check out the interview, below, in which the two talk about everything from Meryl Streep to music to what she’s named her new kidney.

The pair also talked at length about Gomez’s busy schedule, her charity work, and advocacy for mental health, as well as her latest documentary.

A project seven years in the making, the film, My Mind & Me, offers a rare, emotional glimpse into the singer’s story and the highs and lows she’s faced over the last few years.

“To be honest, I was scared to release it,” Gomez opened up to the host about the project. “But I knew that being honest and completely transparent was what I want to be known for. I don’t want to be an unattainable thing. I want people to know that it’s not just you and that they’re not alone.”

When asked how she does it all, Gomez gave a simple answer. “I do know that I won’t stop this fight until the day I die. I think mental health is incredibly important and should be focused on.”

The singer also dropped a single of the same name to coincide with the film’s release. Listen to “My Mind & Me,” below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE