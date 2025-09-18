Shaboozey Has One Word for Juvenile’s Pitch for Him To Put a Country Spin on This 90s Hip-Hop Classic

Back in April 2024, Shaboozey released his single from Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” At the time, the singer had no idea the success that would come from the song, as it spent 19 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It was even nominated for Song of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. And if that wasn’t enough, it climbed over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. Becoming an instant hit, Shaboozey recently received a unique request when Juvenile asked him to put a country spin on “Back That Azz Up.”

On Monday, Juvenile appeared on an episode of We Playin’ Spades with Nick Cannon. Throughout their conversation, the topic of Shaboozey eventually came up. And it was at that moment, Juvenile had a request, “I want Shaboozey to remix ‘Back That Azz Up.’ Do a country version of it.”

While Cannon loved the idea of Shaboozey offering new life to the hit song, Juvenile added, “Come on, bro. Come on with it. I want to hear it.” With the clip from the podcast already bringing in over 1.7 million views, it didn’t take long before it reached Shaboozey. Posting only one word, Shaboozey responded, “Done.”

J-Kwon Reveals What Led To Him Allowing Shaboozey To Sample “Tipsy”

With Shaboozey promising a country version of “Back That Azz Up”, fans added their thoughts on the idea. While some pushed back on a country version, others showed their support. “Sir, you have the opportunity to make history here and I have faith in you doing this correctly.” Another person insisted, “This is going to be one for the books.”

Gaining approval from Juvenile, Shaboozey could fast-track the idea. Back when the singer wanted to sample “Tipsy”, he needed to ask J-Kwon for permission. And according to J-Kwon, he received “maybe a thousand” requests to sample “Tipsy.” Turning each one down, Shaboozey eventually came calling. “That was just one person that I really truly wanted to cosign. I liked how his energy was. I liked how he was persistent about me cosigning it. I just liked everything around it. It felt really good.”

Besides having a good feeling about Shaboozey, J-Kwon took it a step further when he revealed, “I talked to God about it. He told me it was the right thing to do, and I did it.”

If history repeats itself, Shaboozey’s country spin on “Back That Azz Up” could be his next chart-topping hit.

