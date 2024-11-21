CMA Awards Raise a Red Solo Cup to Toby Keith, Shaboozey Gets the Crowd Tipsy With a Medley of Hits

The CMA Awards have featured some amazing performances not only in its history, but just tonight, November 20. Among them was genre-defying superstar Shaboozey, who took to the CMA Awards stage to perform a medley of his recent hits, including “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Highway.”

Both songs appeared on his 2024 third LP Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reaching No. 1 in the U.S. Shaboozey is skilled at bending genres while staying firmly rooted in country, and his live performances bolster that attitude. He’s engaging and exciting to watch, executing his hit songs with precision while also coming across as a loose and easy performer.

I hope there’s a better #CMA tribute to TK later in the show, because the Big Dog Daddy deserved better than @laineywilson ‘s slide intro for Shaboozey.



The world misses you @tobykeith 💔🎶🙏🏻 #CMAs #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/kkHXVwdTw0 — Spencer Krier (@kriers) November 21, 2024

Following a quick tribute to Toby Keith, Shaboozey appeared on a foggy stage, opening with his hit “Highway.” He then transitioned into “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” complete with enthusiastic backup dancers. The crowd was thrilled with his No. 1 hit, with Keith Urban shown singing all the words.

How about that electric performance from @shaboozey ?! 🎶 Who else loves his hit song?! #CMAawards. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Q9bSN7P0vZ — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) November 21, 2024

Shaboozey Will Headline NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show During Lions-Bears Game

Shaboozey is slated to perform on Thanksgiving during the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game on CBS, taking to the stage at Halftime to entertain the crowd. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson will perform during the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game on Fox. Around the same time, Lindsey Stirling will take the stage in Wisconsin during the Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins game on NBC.

Each performer has six minutes to wow the crowd before the game starts up again, and Shaboozey is taking that time seriously. Speaking about the opportunity with Billboard, he said, “Thanksgiving football is an iconic tradition in this country, and I’m hyped to be a part of it this year.”

He then commented on the fan energy, sharing that he’ll be tapping into the audience’s excitement. “The Detroit Lions season has been pretty epic so far, and I’m excited to tap into that crazy energy their fans bring to Ford Field,” he said. “I can’t wait for America to see the show we’ve been working on for y’all.”

Featured Image by Scott Legato/Getty Images