The Killers, Muse and the Lumineers to Headline Shaky Knees 2023

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees is set to return to Central Park May 5-7, 2023. The line-up for the 10th anniversary fest boasts headliners The Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers.

Friday (May 5) will be headlined by The Killers alongside Greta Van Fleet, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, Placebo, Surf Curse, Be Your Own Pet, Peaches, Spacey Jane, Lovejoy, Matt Maltese, Illuminati Hotties, Charlotte Sands, Gringo Star, Arlie, Mom Rock, Desure and Songs for Kids.

Saturday (May 6) sees Muse joined by Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, Phantogram, The Front Bottoms, Suki Waterhouse, Futurebirds, Soccer Mommy, Wilderado, Babe Rainbow, Shame, Beach Weather, Joey Valence & Brae, Cafune, Heartless Bastards, Sunflower Bean, Olivia Jean, Daisey the Great, Me No Adam, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Tanukichan and Songs for Kids.



The fest will wrap up on Sunday (May 7) with The Lumineers, Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty and Future Islands. Live, The Black Angels, Fidlar, Pond, Sun Room, Wunderhorse, Puma Blue, The Aquadolls, Off!, Taipei Houston, Water for Your Eyes, Trash Panda and Songs for Kids also play.

Indie rock veterans, the Walkmen – who are reuniting for a run of shows in New York in April – are also on the Sunday line-up. The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets and Copeland will perform some of their classic albums in full.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 2) at 11 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. The public on-sale begins at 1 p.m. Three-day general admission tickets cost $199 while GA + tickets are $425, and feature special lounge access, free soft drinks, and water. VIP tickets will run $699 for even nicer lounges, closer access to the stage, and free beer. There are also limited Platinum and Ultimate packages that run $1,399 and $4,500 respectively. Find more information on the Shaky Knees website, HERE.

Photo by Olivia Bee