Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More

Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023.

The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI.

Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, Flipturn, the Maine, Mayday Parade, Mike, Sabrina Carpenter, Ashe, Big Wild, Mariah The Scientist, Priscilla Block and more. Find the full lineup below.

The 2023 fest will be held from May 19 through May 21. Tickets for the presale will start on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CST. 3-Day GA tickets will go for $319. 3-Day GA Plus will go for $499. VIP tickets begin at $1,199. Find more ticket information, here.

RHCP’s appearance will be part of their 2023 world tour. Tickets for their standalone tour will also go on sale Dec. 9, here.

Meanwhile, SZA recently announced the track list for her impending album, S.O.S. The album is set to feature the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver.

Paramore is also slated to share their new album, This Is Why, in the first part of next year. So far, the group has shared the title track from the effort. The group will head out on tour in support of the record on May 23. Find ticket information, here.

Hangout Fest – 2023 Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Calvin Harris

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Flume

Skrillex

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Alison Wonderland

The Backseat Lovers

FERG

Gryffin

John Summit

Kevin Gates

Noah Kahan

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

REZZ

Russ

Sabrina Carpenter

Ashe

Big Wild

COIN

GloRilla

Said The Sky

Thundercat

Tove Lo

Yung Gravy

Dr. Fresch

Jessie Murph

Kidd G

The Maine

Mariah The Scientist

Mayday Parade

Mike.

Priscilla Block

Stephen Sanchez

Two Feet

The 502s

A Hundred Drums

Aluna

Beach Weather

Charlotte Sands

Elohim

Flipturn

Gashi

HoneyLuv

Jordana

Moore Kismet

Night Tales

Nostalgix

Ranger Trucco

Sam Fischer

sfam

The Vegabonds

Wenzday

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)