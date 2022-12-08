Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More

Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023.
The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI.
Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, Flipturn, the Maine, Mayday Parade, Mike, Sabrina Carpenter, Ashe, Big Wild, Mariah The Scientist, Priscilla Block and more. Find the full lineup below.
The 2023 fest will be held from May 19 through May 21. Tickets for the presale will start on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CST. 3-Day GA tickets will go for $319. 3-Day GA Plus will go for $499. VIP tickets begin at $1,199. Find more ticket information, here.
RHCP’s appearance will be part of their 2023 world tour. Tickets for their standalone tour will also go on sale Dec. 9, here.
Meanwhile, SZA recently announced the track list for her impending album, S.O.S. The album is set to feature the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver.
Paramore is also slated to share their new album, This Is Why, in the first part of next year. So far, the group has shared the title track from the effort. The group will head out on tour in support of the record on May 23. Find ticket information, here.
Hangout Fest – 2023 Lineup
Red Hot Chili Peppers
SZA
Calvin Harris
Paramore
Lil Nas X
Flume
Skrillex
The Kid LAROI
AJR
Alison Wonderland
The Backseat Lovers
FERG
Gryffin
John Summit
Kevin Gates
Noah Kahan
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
REZZ
Russ
Sabrina Carpenter
Ashe
Big Wild
COIN
GloRilla
Said The Sky
Thundercat
Tove Lo
Yung Gravy
Dr. Fresch
Jessie Murph
Kidd G
The Maine
Mariah The Scientist
Mayday Parade
Mike.
Priscilla Block
Stephen Sanchez
Two Feet
The 502s
A Hundred Drums
Aluna
Beach Weather
Charlotte Sands
Elohim
Flipturn
Gashi
HoneyLuv
Jordana
Moore Kismet
Night Tales
Nostalgix
Ranger Trucco
Sam Fischer
sfam
The Vegabonds
Wenzday
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)