Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets, and More

In a world where festival season is no more and music fests around the country happen year-round, Atlanta’s biggest music festival doesn’t get enough love. Shaky Knees Music Festival has an insane lineup of artists this year, headlined by Noah Kahan, Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Offspring, Girl In Red, Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, and Portugal. The Man.

Videos by American Songwriter

The additional artists that are performing this year are similarly impressive, including the likes of Yves Tumor, Metric, Interpol, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Waxahatchee, and many more.

Shaky Knees 2024 will kick off at Central Park, Atlanta, Georgia on May 3 through 5. The fest will feature more than 60 bands, tons of local food, and extra non-music activities. Doors are expected to open at around 11:30 am each day.

Tickets are selling out pretty quickly, so we recommend getting your tickets now on StubHub. StubHub is a secondary ticketing platform that is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about scams or illegitimate tickets. Just remember that the tickets on StubHub may be more or less expensive than face value.

The promoters at Shaky Knees Fest have been pushing the festival since it was announced at the end of 2023. “Our city in the forest 📍🌳 Y’all rockin’ with us for year 11 this May?” said one Twitter post, accompanied by photos of past festivalgoers enjoying the nature-filled setting of Atlanta’s Central Park during 2023’s Shaky Knees Fest.

This is NOT the festival to miss out on this year. Get your tickets to Shaky Knees 2024 ASAP!

Shaky Knees 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Shaky Knees Music Festival

Shaky Knees Music Festival FAQs

When do tickets for Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024 go on sale?

Tickets to Shaky Knees Fest are currently on sale.

Where can I purchase official tickets to Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024?

Tickets are available through the Shaky Knees Fest website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024?

There was a brief presale event for this festival last year, but it has since ended. General sale tickets are currently available, though some tiers are selling out fast.

How much do Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are quite a few different pricing tiers for Shaky Knees Fest. You can score single-day or full three-day passes. General admission starts at $165, GA+ starts at $310, VIP starts at $490, and Platinum starts at $1,030. Ultimate three-day passes start at $5,660. Layaway tickets are still available and start at $25 down.

With all of these price ranges in mind, remember that the tickets you purchase through Stubhub may be higher or lower in price since it’s a secondary ticketing platform.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

You can get a lot of bells and whistles with ticket upgrades for Shaky Knees Fest. General Admission tickets include access to all four stages and access to food vendors, bars, concessions, band merch, and free water. Children under seven years old are also allowed into the fest for free with a General Admission ticket-holding adult.

GA+ tickets get a little fancier with a private bar, access to relaxed seating and AC-cooled bathrooms, complimentary soda and energy drinks, and a GA+ concierge.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy on-field viewing at three of the four stages, premium sightlines at the Peachtree Stage, access to VIP lounges, access to VIP food vendors, complimentary beer, a special concierge, lockers, mobile charging units, and express lanes to enter the festival and purchase merchandise at the festival store.

Platinum ticketholders enjoy all of the perks of VIP ticketholders, plus on-stage viewing, complimentary beverages, a dedicated viewing deck, access to the air-conditioned Platinum lounge, complimentary dining, complimentary lockers with chargers, express lane access, and an exclusive festival gift.

If you’ve got the cash to spend and want the absolute premium music fest experience, there’s also the three-day Ultimate pass. This festival pass offers all the benefits of GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers plus access to the backstage artist’s bar, side-stage viewing, access to the FOH and soundboard viewing areas, golf cart transportation, a $100 credit to use at the Shaky Knees Fest merch store, exclusive gifts, and guaranteed admission to a late-night show of your choice.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.