Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, and More Respond to Christine McVie’s Death: “We Cherished Christine Deeply”

Many people from music superstars to past presidents are mourning the death of Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac.

Sheryl Crow, the Drive-By-Truckers, and former President Bill Clinton are among the many who took to social media to express their remorse over McVie, who passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at the age of 79 following a short illness. Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement from their official Twitter account with glowing remarks about their bandmate, remembering her as someone who was equally talented and beloved by those that knew her.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band of Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, McVie’s former husband, John McVie, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn share. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood also took to Instagram to share his own heartfelt statement. “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight…and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘songbird’…reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood raves. “Part of my heart has flown away today…I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie. Memories abound…then fly to me,” he adds with a pair of heart and rainbow emojis.

Clinton reminisced on his personal connection to McVie, as he used the band’s inspiration hit “Don’t Stop” as his campaign song when he was running for president. “I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” Clinton wrote on Twitter, alongside clips from his presidential run in 1992. ”Don’t Stop’ was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

Drive-By-Truckers applauded her songwriting prowess, having penned many of the band’s hits including “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.” “Christine McVie had the most hits of anyone in Fleetwood Mac, yet was somehow the most underrated member,” the Truckers write. “Never flashy, alway great. She was the glue that held all those crazy wonderful elements together. Her songs had a soulfulness unhampered by pretense. RIP.”

Sheryl Crow also used Twitter to share her condolences, referring to McVie as a “legend” and “icon.” “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here,” Crow reflects. “What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP.”

Meanwhile, Americana artist Jason Isbell heaped praise onto McVie’s voice. “Terribly sad news. Irreplaceable songs and a voice that was truly pure,” Isbell says. Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s also commended McVie’s vocals, saying that she has the “voice of an angel” and is “forever loved.”

Duran Duran guitarist John Taylor commented on McVie’s spirit and musical capabilities, calling her one of the best to ever do it. “So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart,” he begins. “One of the greatest all-time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP.”

“Peace and love, Christine McVie,” adds Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles.

In their tribute, Garbage nodded to one of McVie’s most famous songs, “Songbird,” which she would often use to close out Fleetwood Mac shows. “Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever,” the band writes.

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images