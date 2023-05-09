Austin City Limits Announces 2023 Festival Lineup Featuring Shania Twain, Kendrick Lamar

Austin City Limits Festival is set to return to Zilker Park this October with two weekends full of top-tier talent.

Videos by American Songwriter

The lineup for the 2023 ACL Fest is stacked. Weekend one sees Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, and Mumford & Sons as headliners. Weekend two is equally enticing with The Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, and The 1975 topping the billing.

Elsewhere on the line-up are Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Noah Kahan, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, M83, Rina Sawayama, Tash Sultana, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Little Simz, Chromeo, Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, The Walkmen, Suki Waterhouse, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware and many more.

Festival organizers have put an increased importance on equity this year with 45 percent of the lineup being female performers, a host of Latin performers, and significant LGBTQ+ representation.

As always, festival organizers will bring on a number of local Austin talent. This year that list includes, Ben Kweller, Jimmie Vaughan, Asleep at the Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Katy Kirby, Calder Allen, Kathryn Legendre, Arya, Grace Sorensen, Blakchyl, We Don’t Ride Llamas, Jane Leo, Ellis Bullard, Rattlesnake Milk, Shooks, QUIN NFN, Caramelo Haze, Die Spitz, Nemegata, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective, the Moriah Sisters, and the Disciples of Joy.

Find the full lineup, below.

The fest will be held on Oct. 6-8 and 13-15 in Austin. Tickets will go on sale at noon on May 9. Three-day passes will go for a rate of $355 on the fest’s website. One-day ticket sales will be announced soon.

This year’s tickets will be sold for an all-inclusive price, meaning no hidden fees and free shipping. Kids under eight can get into the fest for free with a parent who holds a ticket.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic)